Each night, as the offers start to become public, and recruits grab dinner at various spots in Oxford before heading home, I will post a recap of the day. From impressive performers, underclassmen to know, new offers, and more, RebelGrove always has you covered. Coaches from Tulane, Samford, UT-Martin, and Arkansas State were in attendance. Tomorrow is set up to be a big day, as several in-state programs will compete in a 7v7 tournament, while an OL/DL camp will take place as well.

MVPs First Session: Kenny Logan Second Session: Sam Williams

The new offers

ANALYSIS: Brown has been a regular on the Ole Miss campus, and I expect that to continue now that they have offered. While they aren't sure what position he will play at the next level, Brown's raw athleticism has the coaches intrigued enough to offer, which says quite a bit about his intangibles. He could end up anywhere on the field, on both offense or defense, but my current projection for him would either be in the front seven, or at tight end. Can't teach speed, and a 4.6 at his size and with his frame was impressive.