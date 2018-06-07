The city of Oxford was well represented on Wednesday at Ole Miss, as players from both Lafayette and Oxford were in attendance at the Manning Center. Names from Lafayette like Quinshun Twilley, Jamie Shaw, and Quentin James all put in work on Wednesday, but it was a rising sophomore from Oxford who stole the show (from an in-state perspective) Meet 2021 Oxford ATH Tristan Shorter, who also plays baseball for the Chargers.

2021 Oxford ATH Tristan Shorter

ANALYSIS: Shorter worked out at Ole Miss on Wednesday after missing the 7v7 tournament with some summer baseball commitments. I'm yet to see him on a baseball field, but after seeing him camp, I wish he would have been there over the weekend, as he would have likely put on even more of a show than he did on Wednesday. He projects currently at S, but he's got time to grow into a linebacker.

Other standouts

ANALYSIS: If Bright keeps camping around the southeast this summer, and workouts the way he did on Wednesday, he'll have double digit offers before the start of his junior season. There's a real chance he ends up switching positions, but regardless of him being a safety, tight end, or an outside receiver, Bright has a future at the P5 level. At Franklin HS, it's hard sometimes to see the upside and talent at the receiver position because of the offense, which has likely impacted Bright's recruitment in a negative way. That's why camps, 7v7, and working with J3m has been so critical fro Bright's recruitment and his development. Remember his name.

ANALYSIS: Gamble played his junior season at QB for Booneville, and to say he is excited about not playing that position anymore would be an understatement. He's got offers from Southern Miss, ULM, South Alabama, and others already, and the staff is intrigued with his versatility. Gamble ran well, and continues to improve with his ball skills each time he touches the field. He projects currently at either the slot position or as a running back, depending on the offense. Ole Miss had him working out at WR on Wednesday. He's a down the line guy from an offer standpoint, but could end up being a fringe P5 prospect, especially now that he's not throwing the ball 30 times a game.

Kip Frankland, OG Houston (Tenn.) Frankland grew up an Ole Miss fan, so even being on the campus in Oxford for him was a dream come true. With offers such as Virginia and Air Force among others, Frankland is a D1 OL, and he showed that in the camp. He might not be scholarship worthy currently, but I could see Ole Miss offering him a PWO for sure as signing day approaches.

Visited, didn't camp

No show