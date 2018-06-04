Following a day on Saturday in which well over 200 kids were on the Ole Miss campus, including several top targets, Sunday was a different day.

Ole Miss held one camp, and there was around 100 kids in attendance, give or take.

The notable names may not have camped, but several recruits who did camp worked to make a name for themselves.

Names like Dannis Jackson and Brandon Turnage were in attendance, but let's not discount the performances of the names below, specifically Daran Branch, Ethan Barr, Jarius Reimonenq, and Jamontez Woods, who were the four best prospects I saw on Sunday.



