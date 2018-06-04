Camp Rewind: Day Three
Following a day on Saturday in which well over 200 kids were on the Ole Miss campus, including several top targets, Sunday was a different day.
Ole Miss held one camp, and there was around 100 kids in attendance, give or take.
The notable names may not have camped, but several recruits who did camp worked to make a name for themselves.
Names like Dannis Jackson and Brandon Turnage were in attendance, but let's not discount the performances of the names below, specifically Daran Branch, Ethan Barr, Jarius Reimonenq, and Jamontez Woods, who were the four best prospects I saw on Sunday.
Standouts
ANALYSIS: Barr came into the camp on Sunday with no offers, but several schools are showing interest. With camps planned at Baylor, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and TCU, Barr has a busy summer ahead.
He looked the part. Trying to avoid the cliche's about white players who are fast, but Barr's speed will surprise you. He played well in coverage, and in the pursuit drill against the RB's, he didn't miss a rep that I saw.
ANALYSIS: Branch was the best player in attendance on Sunday. Smooth runner, opens his hips, and high-points the ball as a DB that some WR aren't even able to do. Talking to Branch, it doesn't seem like LSU is currently in the picture. Of course, in Amite, that can change rather quickly.
I have to make it there for a game next season.
ANALYSIS: Gibson is yet to receive an offer, but if he continues to go to camps and perform the way he did on Sunday, that's set to change. Gibson's got quick feet, and his football IQ keeps him in plays he shouldn't be able to stay in.
He's play for one of the nation's best 7v7 teams (TN Select) and is a name to remember going forward.
