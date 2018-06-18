Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-18 15:51:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Carter Colquitt commits to Ole Miss over NC State, others

Lnngcjkevt9kpeaqizdx
Chad Simmons
Rivals.com

Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke is a former offensive line coach, and a well respected one. He has an eye for guys in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball and Carter Colquitt is one he offe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}