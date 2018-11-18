An Ole Miss TD in OT vs Vanderbilt taken away by replay. Ruled TD on the field! So wrong. Can we concede that replay has actually done more to ruin & destroy great, spontaneous, exciting plays than it has helped "get things right" in sports? pic.twitter.com/2FIPM5Mad1

NASHVILLE — All season, Ole Miss has talked about the need to just make plays.

A.J. Brown thought he had done just that in overtime Saturday night in Nashville.



Replay officials in Birmingham disagreed.



The result: A controversial, gut-wrenching, 36-29 loss in overtime to Vanderbilt, one that dropped Ole Miss to 5-6 overall and 1-6 in the Southeastern Conference with just five days left in a frustrating season.



Here’s the scene-setter: Ole Miss trailed Vanderbilt, 36-29, in overtime, and faced a third-and-6 from the Commodores’ 8-yard-line. Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu threw to his right and Brown appeared to catch the football over Vanderbilt defensive back Randall Haynie.



Brown caught the ball in the end zone, got both feet down, landed on his backside with the ball in his right hand, which was extended over his head. Haynie rolled over Brown and actually ended up with the football out of bounds.



The call was ruled a touchdown on the field. Before Luke Logan and the kicking team could get set up to try to tie the game and send it to a second overtime, the play was sent to Birmingham for review.



Several agonizing minutes later, officials said Brown did not complete the catch. They apparently ruled Haynie was out of bounds when he possessed the ball, as referee David Smith called the play an incomplete pass.



“I got man to man and I really felt like I gained control of the ball,” Brown said. “I had two feet in, two feet down, knee down. I just thought I had control of it. It could go either or, but I really felt I had control of the ball.



“I tucked it and brought it back out. How much more control do you need?”



Brown, a likely first-round draft choice in May, watches a lot of NFL football. Over the past few years, what is and what is not a catch has been a hot topic of conversation in NFL circles. The league cleared up the language a good bit going into this season. The college game, however, did not follow suit.



According to the NCAA, to catch a ball, a receiver must “secure control of a live ball in flight before the ball touches the ground, and touches the ball in bounds with any part of his body, and then maintains control of th eball long enough to enable him perform an act common to the game, i.e., long enough to pitch or hand the ball, advance it, avoid or ward off an opponent, etc.”



Also, according to the rulebook, “If a player goes to the ground in the act of catching a pass (with or without contact by an opponent) he must maintain complete and continuous control of the ball throughout the process of contacting the ground, whether in the field of play or in the end zone. This is also required for a player attempting to make a catch at the sideline and going to the ground out of bounds. If he loses control of the ball and then touches the ground before he regains control, it is not a catch. If he regains control inbounds prior to the ball touching the ground it is a catch.”



During the review, Brown thought about Dallas’ Dez Bryant and Pittsburgh’s Jesse James, NFL receivers who had catches overturned in playoff games.



“I certainly thought about it,” Brown said. “I thought, ‘What do you have to do to get a catch?’ I know it’s college but, dang, still, I don’t know.”



“I was confident that he made it,” Ta’amu said. “Watching the replay, his two feet came down, his butt came down, his elbow came down. I thought it was a catch. Our whole sideline thought it was a catch. It was just sad that they overturned it.



“I thought they were going to give us a touchdown. My head was spinning, going through a lot of things. It was mixed emotions out there.”



“It looked like he had possession and he was down then the guy knocked it out when I looked at it on the jumbotron,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.



“I saw him catch it and I thought, ‘I can’t give up this touchdown,’” Haynie said. "So I just tried to play my hands through his hands and eventually knocked it out. I was just keeping focus, keeping locked in, trying to do my job to the best of my ability.



“Personally, I felt it could go either way. But I actually thought I picked it off. The ball didn’t touch the ground at all.”



“It was an interception,” Vanderbilt junior cornerback JoeJuan Williams said. “They should have marked it as an interception. Just letting y’all know.”



Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork said after the game he had reached out to the league office in Birmingham for clarification. As of 20 minutes or so following the game, Bjork’s calls had not been returned.



Ole Miss had one more shot after the review. However, Ta’amu’s pass to DaMarkus Lodge was broken up by Williams in the front of the end zone.



“I thought we had a good plan going into that,” Ta’amu said. “It just didn’t come up on our side. They played zone on the right. We had two against three guys (on the right) and I had one-on-one with Lodge. The defender was on top of Lodge and I thought I could fit it back shoulder. It was just incomplete.”



“I just knew they were running fades all day,” Williams said. “(Vanderbilt) Coach (Derek) Mason put me in the right situation. We talked right before it. Coach Mason called it out. He already told me what they were going to do. It was up to me to make the play. They gave me the same split look as last year, from watching film yesterday night from last year’s game. Same player, same everything. And then you’ve just got to go make the play. ”



“You can’t control calls,” Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo said. “Whether they were good calls or bad calls, the bottom line is the call is going to be what it is, you have to deal with, move on and go find a way to win the game. We didn’t do that.”

