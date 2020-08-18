RebelGrove - Change of plans: COVID forces new Rebels staff to adapt recruiting strategy

OXFORD —Lane Kiffin had a plan.

Chris Patridge was all aboard.

The first-year Ole Miss coach was going to turn spring 2020 into a showcase for prospects. Patridge, the recruiting ace Kiffin plucked from the Michigan staff after taking over in Oxford in December 2019, was scouring the country, looking for prospects who could be the building blocks for a splashy 2021 recruiting class, one that would spark a rejuvenation of the Ole Miss program.

Things get started with one visit in early February, a trial run of sorts as the Rebels prepared to bring unofficial and official visitors to campus in March and April.

“Then it all ended,” said Patridge, the co-defensive coordinator on Kiffin’s staff.

On March 11, a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was stopped just before tipoff when Utah center Rudy Gobert’s coronavirus test came back positive. Within 24 hours, the sports world had stopped turning. The NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period, one that has been extended repeatedly. As of now, no in-person contact or on-campus recruiting is allowed through September, but most expect those limitations to remain in place through the calendar year and possibly beyond.

With signing dates on the docket for mid-December and early February, that is problematic.

"I like to be positive, but I don't know how you drop a more difficult set up," Kiffin said Monday. ”You're trying to recruit kids and they can't come and see you, you can't take them around and we just got here, so it's not like we've been recruiting these kids for two years.

“If this thing keeps shut down, we could go all the way to signing day. Now you're going to sign a class of kids, most of them you've never met, they've never met you and you haven't been able to evaluate them football-wise or who they are. A big part of unofficial visits is about evaluating who the kids is, not just what's on tape. That's why the NFL spends so much time and money investing in research. It's very, very difficult.”

Partridge hasn’t had time to dwell on what’s lost. Recruiting marches on, even during a pandemic, so he’s had to be creative.

Zoom calls, phone calls and more phone calls have replaced in-person visits.

“We’ve had to adapt,” Partridge said. “We’ve had to form these relationships and these bonds completely over the phone or over Zoom which is different from what we’ve done. But you know, it’s the same, man. You have to get to know people and what they want and get them to be able to see the program and what we’re trying to do. Hopefully, when we start playing here, we can get them to watch and see what we’re going to try to do.”

Ole Miss opens the season Sept. 26 at home versus Florida, the first of 10 Southeastern Conference games in 11 weeks. Thanks to the league’s television contracts, all of those games will be televised nationally, so while fans focus on wins and losses, coaches in a new program view the games as chances to connect with prospects.

The plan had been to bring elite prospects to Oxford in the spring, letting them watch coaches work in spring drills and see schemes unfold in front of them on the practice field.

“That’s a huge, huge recruiting time,” Partridge said. “The stuff that you’ve been telling them, they can come in and watch unfold.”

Many of those top targets have never been to Oxford, never seen the Ole Miss campus and never met Kiffin, who spent his last three years as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.

“We’ve kind of been in a holding pattern with that,” Partridge said. “It’s all about relationships. We’re just forming them in a different way.”

Partridge said Kiffin has given the staff “a really good idea of what he’s looking for for the class.” He acknowledged the way the 2021 class is assembled could change if the dead period prohibits official visits before February. Ole Miss has turned to transfers a bit more than was likely planned.

“It doesn’t necessarily go on your recruiting points or numbers but those guys are really good football players that whether they sit or play this year are going to add to the roster that we’re trying to do,” Partridge said. “That’s a way we’re trying to adapt. I think we’re doing a really good job recruiting. We’ve got some really good commits that we evaluated and had high on our board that have committed to us now.

“If it does go all the way to the end, we have to adapt with it and they’ve got to understand that, ‘Hey, you might have to commit to a school without ever being on campus.’ But we need to be the best to show them the campus without them being on the campus.”

As of Tuesday, Ole Miss has 10 verbal commitments for the 2021 recruiting class.