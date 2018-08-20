Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 11:19:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Chiks of the week, presented by Oxford Krystal: 08/13-08/19

Allen (Tex.) QB Grant Tisdale
Russell Johnson • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Analyst

MONDAY

Local LB committed to Ole Miss receives much-anticipated RR

CB target Chester Kimbrough commits elsewhere

Will Ole Miss offer JUCO DL in effort to land five-star brother?

Former Oxford CB, Ole Miss commit re-emerges at Northwest

Ga. CB sets Ole Miss visit after receiving official offer

TUESDAY

Nakobe Dean drops in Rivals100 as new five-stars are named

Hattiesburg ATH Snoop Conner commits to Memphis

New Rivals100 released

WEDNESDAY

Khris Bogle leaning towards three as he begins Sr. season

Eliminating unrealistic options on TE board

Louisville DE Charles Moore regaining strength

Ole Miss still pursuing Pickering?

2020 QB target out 6-8 weeks

New Rivals250 released

THURSDAY

Off-the-field staff update

Tisdale a top-ten QB nationally

Former LSU QB Narcisse finds new home in Perkinston

Smoke in the Forest?

New offensive position rankings released

Texas re-emerging in the recruitment of Tex. LB

2020 South Panola ATH impressive, and emotional in full-game debut

Grant Tisdale named preseason offensive POY by SportsDayHS

FRIDAY

Janari Dean no stranger to adversity as his junior season begins

Starkville LB Zach Edwards loses fourth star

New defensive position rankings released

2020 Ga. OL adds Ole Miss offer

OL commit Carter Colquitt injured in season-opening win

Ole Miss not in regular contact with RB Rodrigues Clark

Weather impacts opening night in Mississippi

Meridian DE Jamond Gordon
SATURDAY

Following the Future: Week 1

2020 OT target set to get MRI

Brandon WR Jonathan Mingo with impressive season opener

Name to know: 2020 Noxubee County ILB Tyrese Hopkins

Eric Gray's season opener one to remember

Ga. LB target adds "big" offer from Georgia Tech

SUNDAY

Dannis Jackson's week one highlights

DeAntre Prince set for week two matchup vs. Lafayette

Stanley makes Brandon debut in win vs. Madison Central

Ramsey's opening highlights

Lake Cormorant CB Jalen Jordan shows improved speed in week one

WR commit Jernigan makes key play in comeback win over Meridian

Former Horn Lake RB finds new home

Updated State rankings released

Look into recent numbers ie. in-state recruiting

Kevlnkmy19vuf8psysas
Jalen Jordan
