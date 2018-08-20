Chiks of the week, presented by Oxford Krystal: 08/13-08/19
MONDAY
Local LB committed to Ole Miss receives much-anticipated RR
CB target Chester Kimbrough commits elsewhere
Will Ole Miss offer JUCO DL in effort to land five-star brother?
Former Oxford CB, Ole Miss commit re-emerges at Northwest
TUESDAY
Nakobe Dean drops in Rivals100 as new five-stars are named
Hattiesburg ATH Snoop Conner commits to Memphis
WEDNESDAY
Khris Bogle leaning towards three as he begins Sr. season
Eliminating unrealistic options on TE board
Louisville DE Charles Moore regaining strength
Ole Miss still pursuing Pickering?
THURSDAY
Tisdale a top-ten QB nationally
Former LSU QB Narcisse finds new home in Perkinston
New offensive position rankings released
Texas re-emerging in the recruitment of Tex. LB
2020 South Panola ATH impressive, and emotional in full-game debut
FRIDAY
Janari Dean no stranger to adversity as his junior season begins
Starkville LB Zach Edwards loses fourth star
New defensive position rankings released
2020 Ga. OL adds Ole Miss offer
OL commit Carter Colquitt injured in season-opening win
Ole Miss not in regular contact with RB Rodrigues Clark
SATURDAY
Brandon WR Jonathan Mingo with impressive season opener
Name to know: 2020 Noxubee County ILB Tyrese Hopkins
Eric Gray's season opener one to remember
SUNDAY
Dannis Jackson's week one highlights
DeAntre Prince set for week two matchup vs. Lafayette
Stanley makes Brandon debut in win vs. Madison Central
Lake Cormorant CB Jalen Jordan shows improved speed in week one
WR commit Jernigan makes key play in comeback win over Meridian
Former Horn Lake RB finds new home
Updated State rankings released