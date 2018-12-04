Cistrunk talks state title, future in Oxford
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ole Miss commit Ashanti Cistrunk will go out a state champion. The Louisville (Miss.) star athlete was all over the field with double-digit tackles in the 25-20 win Saturday.
The three-star linebacker knew this game was a little bigger than the others he’s played in.
“It was the most intense game I ever played in my life,” said Cistrunk. “Making the plays I got to make felt so much better because it was for a state championship. They kept running the ball, so me and the other linebackers got to make a lot of tackles.
“It was a different game, and it felt that way. We knew it was big. We faced a wing-t offense, I had to stay focused and we got the win. It is really a great feeling.”
Cistrunk now plans to take the winning attitude to Oxford. He has gotten very familiar with the Ole Miss campus and he plans to move there in January.
“When I am there, I feel at home. It is like another home for me. It is just that feeling that I have not had anywhere else.
“I will be signing with them in December and I am still locked in with Ole Miss. I can't wait to get there.”
The Rebel staff has talked to Cistrunk about their plan for him. He expects to go in, start out at Nickel back, then slide down to the second level of defense in the future.
“I am excited about getting there early, get bigger and see how they can make me better,” said Cistrunk. “I know I am going to get bigger and stronger, so I am ready to get there to see how it goes.”