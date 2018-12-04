HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ole Miss commit Ashanti Cistrunk will go out a state champion. The Louisville (Miss.) star athlete was all over the field with double-digit tackles in the 25-20 win Saturday.

The three-star linebacker knew this game was a little bigger than the others he’s played in.

“It was the most intense game I ever played in my life,” said Cistrunk. “Making the plays I got to make felt so much better because it was for a state championship. They kept running the ball, so me and the other linebackers got to make a lot of tackles.

“It was a different game, and it felt that way. We knew it was big. We faced a wing-t offense, I had to stay focused and we got the win. It is really a great feeling.”