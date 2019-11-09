News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 21:08:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Clark Ford Instant Analysis: Ole Miss 41, New Mexico State 3

Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee looks to throw during the first half of the Rebels' 41-3 win over New Mexico State Saturday in Oxford.
Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee looks to throw during the first half of the Rebels' 41-3 win over New Mexico State Saturday in Oxford. (Matt Bush/USA Today Sports)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

OXFORD -- Ole Miss raced out to an early lead and then, predictably, pulled away from New Mexico State Saturday, winning a 41-3 decision over the Aggies. RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}