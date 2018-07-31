Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 17:48:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Class impact: Four-star OT Darius Thomas commits to Ole Miss

H9xbxfqsyu4odztfwdfo
Danny West
Russell Johnson • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Analyst

The retooled staff at Ole Miss has placed a priority on improving in the trenches since getting to Oxford, and the class of 2019 has been an example of that, as Thomas' commitment is the eighth on ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}