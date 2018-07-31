Class impact: Four-star OT Darius Thomas commits to Ole Miss
The retooled staff at Ole Miss has placed a priority on improving in the trenches since getting to Oxford, and the class of 2019 has been an example of that, as Thomas' commitment is the eighth on ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news