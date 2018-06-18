Class Impact: Ga. OL Carter Colquitt commits to Ole Miss over NC State
On Monday, Ole Miss landed the commitment of Buford (Ga.) OL Carter Colquitt. The decision comes just a matter of hours removed from his official visit to NC State, and a week after his official visit in Oxford.
Colquitt had other offers from Florida, Michigan, Auburn, Nebraska, and Oregon among others, and is the second out-of-state commitment on the offensive line for Ole Miss in the class of 2019, with Nick Broeker from Illinois being the other.
The Player
Colquitt has the versatility to play either tackle or guard at the next level, and has been one of the top targets for Ole Miss at the position since the day he received his offer.
With his size (6-foot-5, close to 300 pounds) Colquitt has the size needed to make an impact in the SEC West.
He will need to add some muscle to the frame he was worked hard to create, but being at Buford HS, he is likely set to finish his high school career at over 300 pounds, and could also leave the state of Georgia with a state championship.
