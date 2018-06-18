Colquitt has the versatility to play either tackle or guard at the next level, and has been one of the top targets for Ole Miss at the position since the day he received his offer.

With his size (6-foot-5, close to 300 pounds) Colquitt has the size needed to make an impact in the SEC West.

He will need to add some muscle to the frame he was worked hard to create, but being at Buford HS, he is likely set to finish his high school career at over 300 pounds, and could also leave the state of Georgia with a state championship.