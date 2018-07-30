Class impact: WR Dannis Jackson flips to Ole Miss from Miss. State
Ole Miss needs to sign between four and five wide receivers in the class of 2019. Following the commitment of Jackson, Ole Miss now has three, as he is joined in the class by Northwest C.C.'s JaVon...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news