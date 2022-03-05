Collins visits Ole Miss, says he could see himself as a Rebel
Four-star defensive end Kelby Collins arrived at Ole Miss Saturday with the Rebels eager to take their turn at impressing the Gardendale, Ala., product. Collins, a 6-foot-5, 258-pounder with more t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news