OXFORD — Kermit Davis’ tenure as Ole Miss’ basketball coach came to an end Friday.

According to sources, Davis was told Thursday he would not coach Ole Miss next season. He was given the opportunity to finish the season but declined. Assistant Win Case will serve as Ole Miss’ interim coach the remainder of the season.

The Rebels are 10-18 overall and 2-13 in Southeastern Conference play this season. Ole Miss entertains LSU Saturday and Texas A&M Wednesday before finishing the regular season next Saturday at Missouri. The Rebels will play in the SEC Tournament in Nashville on March 8.

Attempts to reach Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter were not immediately successful.

As Davis’ predecessor at Ole Miss often said, “You are what the numbers say you are,” and Davis’ numbers with the Rebels were disastrous, especially over the last two seasons.

Davis’ first Ole Miss team finished 20-13, losing to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Davis earned SEC Coach of the Year honors and excitement about the future of the program bubbled over.

Over the next four seasons, Ole Miss never got back to the 68-team tournament that defines most coaches’ success or failure. The Rebels followed that initial campaign with a 15-17 record, including a 6-12 mark in the SEC. That season ended with a first-round SEC Tournament loss to Georgia in Nashville, just hours before the COViD-19 pandemic shut the tournament — and all of sports — down.

In 2020-21, Ole Miss was 16-12 overall and 10-8 in the SEC, losing to LSU in the second round of the SEC Tournament. That loss killed the Rebels’ chances to advance to the NCAA Tournament. A week later, Ole Miss lost to Louisiana Tech in the first round of the NIT.

Last season, Ole Miss was 13-19 overall, 4-14 in the SEC, losing to Missouri on the opening night of the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Fla.

Davis was 332-188 in 12 seasons at Middle Tennessee before taking over at Ole Miss. He had and has a reputation as an excellent coach. His 1-3-1 zone defense has broken more than its share of powerful offenses. He won two NCAA Tournament games at Middle Tennessee.

So what happened? Why did it not work at Ole Miss? Why did it go so very wrong?

Like most things, it’s complicated.

Davis inherited a shell of a talented roster, complete with three skilled guards — Terence Davis, Devontae Shuler and Breein Tyree. Those roster also included two bigs with enough talent to play in the SEC — Bruce Stevens and Dominik Olejniczak. Davis brought in three freshmen — Luis Rodriguez, KJ Buffen and Blake Hinson — and squeezed every drop out of reserve guard DC Davis.

That team started hot, winning four of its first five league games, including wins over nationally-ranked Auburn and Mississippi State. It got hot in February, winning five of six league games before floundering a bit at the finish, losing three games in a row (vs. Tennessee, at Arkansas, vs. Kentucky) before beating Missouri in the regular season finale. The Rebels lost by five points on Thursday of the SEC Tournament but earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss bowed out quickly, losing by 23 points to Oklahoma in Columbia, S.C., on March 22. It would mark Davis’ only NCAA Tournament appearance at Ole Miss.

Davis left for the NBA, and in a sign of things to come, Ole Miss failed to replace him. The Rebels lost seven of their first SEC games, killing any excitement before it could begin. Ole Miss finished 6-12 in league play, losing to Georgia in the first game of the SEC Tournament, a night more remembered for COViD-19 hysteria in Oklahoma City and the cancellation of the Thunder-Utah Jazz game upon learning that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the virus. The next morning, the sports world shut down.

Davis had a good team in 2020-21. However, due to all of the COViD-related precautions, nobody got to see it. The Rebels, behind Shuler and Arizona State transfer Romello White, got hot in February and won four straight SEC games before a date with LSU was canceled due to winter weather. The Rebels won three of their final five SEC games and then defeated South Carolina in the second round of the SEC Tournament, setting up a showdown with LSU in the quarterfinals. Despite Jarkell Joiner’s 26 points, LSU prevailed, 76-73, killing Ole Miss’ NCAA Tournament hopes. The Rebels instead played Louisiana Tech in the NIT in Frisco, Texas, losing to the Bulldogs, 70-61.

The next season was a disaster. The Rebels lost four games before Christmas, including a 23-point setback versus Western Kentucky and a two-point home loss to Samford. Ole Miss started 1-5 in SEC play and lost freshman sensation Daeshun Ruffin in a win at LSU on Feb. 1, 2022. After Ruffin’s injury, the Rebels went 1-9 the rest of the way, finishing things off with a 12-point loss to Missouri, a program that fired its coaching staff after the season.

This season essentially mirrored that one. After starting 6-0, Ole Miss lost back to back games to Oklahoma and Memphis. The Rebels lost at home to UCF and then suffered the worst loss of the Davis era, falling to North Alabama, 66-65, on Dec. 20. The Rebels then lost nine of their first 10 league games. Another season was completely irrelevant before the calendar turned to February.

Evaluations were a problem. Other than White, the Rebels never got much out of the transfer portal. Players who left thrived elsewhere. Matthew Murrell was a coveted recruit and while he’s been a good player at Ole Miss, he’s yet to break out and become a star in the league. Ruffin’s injury was devastating. He tried to come back this season but was a shell of himself. Ruffin stepped away from the program earlier this year and has not returned. Program insiders expect him to transfer elsewhere.

To his credit, Davis’ teams never quit on him. They played hard to the end. Defensively, Ole Miss was solid. Offensively, the Rebels lacked scorers, especially the past two seasons. There was always a debate at style of play. Davis would say the Rebels were going to play fast, but as the seasons progressed, Ole Miss slowed down.

Davis hyped his teams in the preseason. Most coaches do, of course, but that hype repeatedly backfired when the Rebels failed to live up to the promise. The last two seasons, apathy set in among the fan base. By the end of this season, the Sandy and John Black Pavilion was all but dead.

In the end, the SEC simply overwhelmed Davis and his staff. At Middle Tennessee, Davis could out-coach his opponents. The SEC, however, is a players’ league, and the talent differential was often more than Davis could overcome.

And on Friday, it all ended. There’s a rebuild ahead, but there are lessons to be learned from Davis’ five years in Oxford, especially if Ole Miss once again goes the mid-major conference route to replace him.

A new coach must have a staff that has deep SEC connections. It must have multiple coaches who know how to work the transfer portal. A new coach must be a great marketer and communicator, as fans have grown accustomed to all but ignoring men’s basketball. A new coach likely needs a more modern offensive style, one that incorporates more tempo and more 3-point attempts.

Davis’ tenure started impressively but it ended, like so many failed tenures do, with less than a whimper.