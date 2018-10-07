OXFORD — Unlike in its games against Southern Illinois and Kent State last month, Ole Miss allowed for no drama Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe. The Rebels scored the game’s first 28 points on their way to a dominant 70-21 win over the Warhawks. For Ole Miss, it was a solid answer following an embarrassing loss a week ago in Baton Rouge. It wasn’t perfect, but this team likely isn’t going to dabble in perfection. Ole Miss needed an easy win Saturday, one that could create some good vibes and perhaps engender a little confidence. On those counts, the rout of ULM checked every box. Jordan Ta’amu was terrific. Ole Miss’ wide receivers embarrassed ULM’s defensive secondary. Scottie Phillips did his thing. The Rebels’ defense created stops when it needed them. In short, Ole Miss looked like a Southeastern Conference program should against a lower-tier Sun Belt outfit.

Arkansas is next. The Hogs dropped to 1-5 after losing to No. 1 Alabama, 65-31, but most of the commentary coming out of Fayetteville from the home team Saturday was pretty positive stuff. “I thought offensively this was our best performance,” Arkansas coach Chad Morris said. “This offense continues to get better. It’s the best we’ve played against the best team we’ve play. Rakeem Boyd, Ty Storey continues to show his grit and his fight and he continues to get better. That’s what I shared with him on the sidelines in the third quarter, just how proud of him I am. It was impressive to continue to see them get better and allow us to open our package up even more.” Boyd picked up 102 yards on 15 carries Saturday. Storey, who was named the starting quarterback two weeks ago, continued to show signs of improvement, completing 25 of 39 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Arkansas’ offense looked competent, if not impressive, against Alabama. Storey is playing with confidence, and Morris’ system of misdirection and high-percentage passing is beginning to take root. Morris wants Arkansas’ offense to eventually look a lot like the one Gus Malzahn runs at Auburn. Boyd’s rushing total Saturday might be a sign it’s starting to work. Of course, the Razorbacks allowed 639 yards of total offense to Alabama, including 393 through the air and 246 on the ground. Here’s the deal: Both Ole Miss and Arkansas are now pointing at Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Little Rock as a breakthrough win. For the Rebels, a win over the Hogs would definitely enhance the ambience around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the Rebels’ next two games — home dates against Auburn (Oct. 20) and South Carolina (Nov. 3). For Arkansas, meanwhile, a win over Ole Miss would serve as a bit of proof that the message Morris is selling his team _ keep swinging the ax at the tree and it will eventually fall, basically _ isn’t an empty one.

