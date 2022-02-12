Comeback attempt falls short for Rebels at Missouri

Ole Miss trailed by as many as 20 points Saturday night in Columbia, Missouri.

The last time that happened, the Rebels folded at home, losing to the Tigers by 26 points.

On the road in Columbia, however, Ole Miss fought back, pulling to within five points late in the second half before losing to Missouri, 74-68.

"I thought we got our defense set," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "We didn't give up any transition baskets. We took care of the ball and didn't change schematically what we were doing. We just did it better with more toughness."

Ole Miss fell to 12-13 overall and 3-9 in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri improved to 10-14 overall and 4-7 in league play.

Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 15 points. Jarkel Joiner added 13 and Luis Rodriguez chipped in with 12.

Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III had 14 each for Missouri. DaJuan Gordon, Kobe Brown and Amari Davis had 13 apiece for the Tigers.

"We showed a lot of toughness at the end," Davis said. "Our bigs really struggled guarding smaller guys and (Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks) finally in the second half got in a stance and was committed to really guarding. I thought our team had a chance to win. (Ole Miss was) 2-for-10 from the free throw line in the second half. At one point, we missed six out of seven."

Ole Miss had opportunities in the final minutes to pull within one possession but couldn't convert.

"Our team fought it and hung right in there," Davis said.

Ole Miss struggled late in the first half and then again early in the second half before finding some defensive identity and getting back into the game. Missouri had a 21-2 run during that period, something that has been an issue for the Rebels all season.

"It's a little late to work through it. ...We've tried everything," Davis said. "We've tried everything possible we could do to emphasize end of halves and start of halves. Different play-calling, changing up defenses, we tried to play some 13 (1-3-1 zone) to start the second half and our team is just not built without a couple of these guys and our top is not physical enough. We're too soft right now to play 13 so we just have to go man-to-man. It's something we've talked about and talked about and talked about. We'll keep trying to emphasize it, but it popped up again tonight for sure."

Missouri out-rebounded the Rebels, 32-27. Ole Miss shot just 22 percent from the 3-point line, compared to 50 percent by Missouri. Missouri outscored the Rebels in the paint, 30-24.

Ole Miss returns home Tuesday against South Carolina (14-10 overall, 5-7 SEC). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.