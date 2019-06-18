THE SITUATION

Eric Reed Jr.'s college tour eventually yielded a commitment. After recent stops at LSU, Ole Miss and Virginia, the Rivals250 defensive back pledged to the Rebels on Tuesday, giving the SEC West team a huge building block in their 2020 recruiting class. Reed, a nationally ranked safety, is also a very effective option for Ole Miss to utilize at cornerback. The four-star had eyes for the SEC and wanted to remain close to home to his family in Shreveport, La. Ole Miss offered up the opportunity for both of those needs to come to fruition, as well as play against his hometown team of LSU each fall.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR OLE MISS

Reed is a versatile defensive back that combines both ideal size and speed. His frame (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is complemented by 4.4 speed, which makes him perfectly capable of lining up as a boundary cornerback or as a high-flying free safety in a centerfielder type of role. The four-star defensive back consistently plays the ball and has the physical tools necessary to effectively shadow wide receiver. His 4.4 speed should translate well to the SEC, when he’ll be forced to cover elite pass-catchers that are both big-bodied or possess track speed. Reed thrives with his ability to anticipate throws. He studies opposing quarterbacks well and can break on the ball with ease. He plays the ball well and has long arms to disrupt passing lanes. His size also allows him to get vertical to contest passes in the air on 50-50 balls. Reed is also a physical defensive back that’s an asset in the run game. He can deliver big hits over the middle to receivers and pop them on short routes. He’s a surefire second level of defense in that area, rarely allowing running backs or receivers to escape his grasp.

WHY IT HURTS LSU, VIRGINIA, NOTRE DAME, TCU