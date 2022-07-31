Commitment breakdown: DE Neeo Avery picks Ole Miss
After visiting the Oxford campus again, defensive end Neeo Avery decided to pull the trigger and commit to Ole Miss. The Olney (Md.) Good Counsel standout chose the Rebels over Kentucky, Maryland, and Oregon.
WHAT THE REBELS ARE GETTING...
Avery is an outstanding athlete who just made the transition to the defensive side of the ball last season. His speed, quickness, and aggressive playing style made him look like a natural as a pass rusher. Avery can get into the backfield and make it a long day for the quarterback. He checks all the boxes from a measurables perspective but he is working his way back from a torn ACL so we'll have to see how he comes back this fall.
*****
*****
WHY IT'S BIG FOR OLE MISS...
Lane Kiffin's defense is going to get another athletic, physical presence in the front seven and he could turn into a multi-year contributor for them. Ole Miss doesn't have a defender in this class that has as good a combination of athleticism and size and the coaches will take advantage of his versatility. With Avery onboard, Ole Miss has just two defensive line commitments so expect the Rebels to work on adding a few more prospects at the position.