Commitment breakdown: DE Neeo Avery picks Ole Miss

After visiting the Oxford campus again, defensive end Neeo Avery decided to pull the trigger and commit to Ole Miss. The Olney (Md.) Good Counsel standout chose the Rebels over Kentucky, Maryland, and Oregon.

WHAT THE REBELS ARE GETTING...

Avery is an outstanding athlete who just made the transition to the defensive side of the ball last season. His speed, quickness, and aggressive playing style made him look like a natural as a pass rusher. Avery can get into the backfield and make it a long day for the quarterback. He checks all the boxes from a measurables perspective but he is working his way back from a torn ACL so we'll have to see how he comes back this fall.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR OLE MISS...