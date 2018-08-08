MORE: TUESDAY PRACTICE OBSERVATIONS | REBS LAND IMPORTANT COMMITS

OXFORD | When a defense is the third-worst among Power Five programs in rushing defense, it’s likely more than one issue causing the lackluster results.

However, Ole Miss players believe they are on their way to repairing one of the main flaws from 2017 that caused the Rebels to finish 123rd nationally against the run — only better than Tennessee and UCLA when considering major programs.

Teams last season scored 29 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.35 yards per carry against Ole Miss. The difficulty was multi-faceted, but there was a breakdown from the beginning that made other mistakes magnified.

“The problem was always communication issues,” defensive end Victor Evans said. “Everyone has to know what they are doing. If you don’t know the assignment then you can’t communicate, and that’s seemed to be the problem in the past.

“Guys come in and worry about just making plays and that won’t work. You have to play to the scheme the way it’s built. Guys have to play within the system.”

Ole Miss allowed 1,830 yards rushing before first contact last season. Thirty eight teams did better than that in total rush defense, and for comparison, Alabama gave up only 1,326 total yards rushing in two more games. The Rebels then allowed 1,114 yards after contact.

“I felt like it was more of a personal thing,” junior defensive lineman Josiah Coatney said. “Single entities messed up on a lot of plays. It wasn’t a major breakdown but 10 guys did their job and one didn’t and that doesn’t work. You’re not forcing a punt if anyone messes up. Everybody has to be in sync. It can’t be 10 players.”

Coatney emphasized reminders prior to snaps as the key to better assignment football. It serves the obvious purpose of helping players be in position, but it also requires players to know the roles of those around them. In today’s multiple defensive packages, it’s a prerequisite to know the assignments of teammates.

As a sophomore, Coatney took on an increasing leadership role as the season went on. The status must be earned for people to listen and respond, and he’s upped his intensity in that area in recent months. The team’s third-leading tackler from last season, Coatney wants all his teammates to strive to be leaders because it will give them a better chance of knowing and executing their roles.

He also knows to pull off the improvement necessary, timidity isn’t the path that time allows.

“Be hard on everybody,” Coatney said about his plan. “You get on them and you get on them some more. You help everybody drill what needs to happen into the minds. Talent doesn’t win by itself. You strive to be a leader. Everybody should. And I have to help them get there.”