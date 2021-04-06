RebelGrove - Confidence growing as Rebels work through spring drills

OXFORD — Halfway through spring drills, Lane Kiffin is pleased with some areas and uncertain about others.

A handful of offensive players are out for the spring, making quarterback play more difficult to evaluate.

However, there are some things Kiffin and his coaching staff can judge. Kiffin said Tuesday he’s been pleased with his team’s attitude and confidence, “which is a big key for us.”

Ole Miss was 5-5 last season, defeating Indiana in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 2. The Rebels lost high-scoring games to eventual national champion Alabama, Florida, LSU and Auburn.

This spring, however, an improved defense has been a theme.

“We feel like a different defense than a year ago,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin has been pleased with several newcomers on defense. On Tuesday, he specifically praised freshman Tysheem Johnson, saying the young defensive back “doesn’t seem like a freshman, which has been great.”

“He’s played a number of positions,” Kiffin said of the the Philadelphia product. “A lot of those guys are doing a great job.”

Kiffin said he learned years ago not to “freak out” about a spring scrimmage. Instead, he’s more focused on the totality of his program five months away from the start of the season.

“In some ways, it feels like the first year because of not having spring,” Kiffin said, referring to the lost spring of 2020, one that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “But having some success on the field as a team and individual players, that’s made this a lot easier, obviously, because they know this works. I think being in so many close games against good teams helps that a lot. So there’s a much different feel.”

Kiffin said he and his staff are using this spring to evaluate different players and different positions and not be Uber-focused on results.

“Last year, if if you were at our scrimmages in the fall, you’d have never thought we were going to play as poorly on defense and as well on offense,” Kiffin said. “We weren’t even moving the ball in some of the scrimmages against down-the-line guys. So I think that happens a little bit sometimes with tempo. Until you really get into the games, as much as you assimilate it, you just don’t move the ball quite as well in practice and in scrimmage formats. We’re just trying to get the best out of whoever is out there.”

Defensive back Miles Battle, who moved from wide receiver midway through last season due to injuries and an overall lack of depth, said the confidence level on the defense — and in the program, in general — has significantly increased.

“Towards the end of the season, I think we kind of came into our own more and we just wanted to build from that,” Battle said. “(Ole Miss defensive coordinator) Coach (DJ) Durkin has been telling us we can be a lot better than we were as long as just keep stacking good days on good days and building the defense and building that confidence, we can be one of the best in the country.

“I feel like we have more athleticism on both ends of the ball and we’re coming together as a whole. When everybody is going to be healthy, it’s going to be a scary site.”