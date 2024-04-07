It was April 6 — four weekends into SEC games — when Mike Bianco spoke to the season situation and the adversity that comes with the doldrums of losing baseball that dates back to the beginning of conference play a year ago.

The Ole Miss coach’s message after each game prior to Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Arkansas, that gave the Razorbacks the sweep, talked about good or bad or challenges but didn’t delve into the psyche issues that can come with prolonged failure.

This one sounded and seemed like some of Bianco’s postgame interviews last season as the difficult monotony set in around this time.

“I get everyone's frustration; I understand the frustration of the fans, the frustration of the players,” Bianco told Brad Henderson of the Ole Miss Radio Network. “It's tough when you get to this point. We played really good teams, and you got to outplay them. We didn’t... There are no moral victories. All the losses count the same, all the wins count the same. But as a coach you’ve got to get better.”

Ole Miss is 18-15 overall and 3-9 in the SEC, currently tied with LSU for 13th place in the conference. The Rebels and Tigers are your past two national champions.

Ole Miss has lost seven straight and eight of nine SEC games and seven straight overall. The Rebels are 9-33 in the conference since the start of last season.

The one sliver silver may be Bianco’s reference to the competition strength, though the SEC is about playing well, and too often the Rebels haven’t performed well enough for success. .

Ole Miss’ four conference opponents to date are a combined 33-13, with Arkansas at 11-1 and Kentucky at 10-1. The two toughest road trips are out of the way — Knoxville and Fayetteville — and the Rebels are home two of the next three weeks, with a trip to 2-9 Auburn after that.

Recent history isn’t kind to that, though. Ole Miss is 6-18 in its last 24 SEC home games and hasn’t won a series against Mississippi State home or away since 2015. The Rebels and Bulldogs kick off Grove Bowl weekend on Friday night.

The Rebels played OK at Arkansas but accepting that is lowering the bar. Ole Miss didn’t play a complete game out of the three. Andrew Fischer hit two home runs on Friday. Riley Maddox and Mason Nichols both let Ole Miss get into the game from a starting pitching perspective. Ole Miss had 13 base runners on Saturday but scored four runs.

It wasn’t enough.

It’s a long season, and that can be good or bad. This is where the mental fortitude kicks in, where transfers have the true test of program buy-in and home-grown players have to show pride. It can spiral, as last season showed, or a team that isn’t talent absent can simply play better.

Better is measured by wins.

“The biggest thing is we got to continue to believe in one another,” Bianco said. “This is when it becomes hard, when you don’t have success. But this is a good group, and I think they care about one another and they’re going to keep competing. Find some good, and we have a big week in front of us.”