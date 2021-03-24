RebelGrove - Corral looking to build on stellar 2020

OXFORD -- It's a different time for Matt Corral.

A year ago, he was fighting for playing time, hoping to make a run at his old job.

Now, months after finishing off a stellar 2020 season, Corral is a leading candidate for All-Southeastern Conference honors, a fringe candidate for the Heisman Trophy and a player being mentioned as a possible first-round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Life can come at you fast.

Corral, however, isn't paying attention to all of that.

"I don't even acknowledge it," Corral said Tuesday, a few minutes after Ole Miss completed its first spring practice of 2021. "I mean, yeah, I hear it but I'm just trying to focus on being the best teammate and player I can be."

Corral had a special 2020, leading the Rebels to a 5-5 record and a win over Indiana in the Outback Bowl. Corral passed for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns. Corral also rushed for 506 yards and four more touchdowns.

Of course, there were negatives. Corral threw 14 interceptions, including six in a loss at Arkansas and five in a loss at LSU. So, there's plenty to work on this spring as Corral gets ready for the 2021 campaign.

"Now I know what we have on the offensive side of the ball and we're just growing on that," Corral said. "We know my mistakes and we know what to work on and they're harping on every day on what to get better at. It's nothing that that I don't know. We all know I need to work on it, so it's just taking the leap that I made last year to this year."

Corral will have to do all of that without his favorite target, wide receiver Elijah Moore. Moore, who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns.

"I'm just playing the system how it's supposed to be played," Corral said. "Elijah was a dominant target because of who he was and the type of chemistry I have with him. But I'm just going to do my job and get it to the man that's open."

A year ago, Corral was fighting for his role on the Ole Miss roster. A year later, he's one of the faces of the program, and his role as leader is unquestioned. That's something he's embracing this spring.

"I did a good job of being a vocal leader last year but now just growing on that and being that dude, that guy that has that 'it' factor when he walks in the room that people know that I am present," Corral said. :Just bringing that type of energy to a film room, to a team and to the guys in that huddle when I'm making that play-call that they know I've got them."