HOOVER, Alabama — Passion has never been a difficult thing for Matt Corral to muster.

Ole Miss’ redshirt freshman quarterback oozes intensity, even in mid-July interviews at Southeastern Conference Football Media Days.

For example, Corral was asked Tuesday if being labeled “young” and “inexperienced,” labels that seem to be justified for this Ole Miss team, serve as motivation.

“One hundred percent,” Corral said before the question was even completed. “I have that in my locker. I look at it every day. Everyone calls us inexperienced. Everyone calls us young, but really nobody knows what kind of potential we have except the people inside that building.”

Specifically, Corral has a betting line in his locker, one that shows Memphis, the Rebels’ Aug. 31 season-opening opponent, as a touchdown favorite over visiting Ole Miss.

“I know they have us losing and it’s just right there,” Corral said. “I see it every day.”

Of course, Corral’s intensity and passion can burn too brightly at times. In Ole Miss’ Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State last November, Corral got into a brawl with the Bulldogs, one that could have led to his ejection. It didn’t, and Corral finished 5-for-8 passing for 65 yards and an interception filling in for injured starter Jordan Ta’amu. However, it served as a reminder going into the offseason.

Corral, a Ventura, Calif., native is one of the faces of the program now, so while the Rebels need his intensity to be infectious, he must stay controlled.

“I’m a passionate player,” Corral said. “Especially in that type of game, in that type of environment, between those white lines, I’m not going to back down from anything and I know my teammates aren’t either.

I’ve always had that about me. It’s just coming into the SEC West and being on this type of level, I feel like you have to bring a different type of level. You gotta know when to stop and keep your calm. There’s a difference between being competitive and being passionate to being just ignorant.”

Ta’amu is gone now. It’s Corral’s job, and there are lofty expectations that accompany him. Corral has elite athleticism and a strong passing arm. This offseason, while learning new offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez’s system, Corral has embraced the leadership role hoist upon him.

“It was a lot of preparation, a lot of film, the whole nine yards, from waking up at 6 a.m. to doing the extra stuff when you don’t want to do it,” Corral said, “If you know the way (Rodriguez) coaches, he’s a perfectionist. He won’t stop until it’s done right. Me personally, I respond well to that. It makes me want to be better.”

Corral has lived in the film room this summer. That study has slowed the game down for him, making Rodriguez’s offense, one that fits his skill set, much easier to absorb.

“Especially in the SEC West, you have to know what you’re doing or you’re going to get killed,” Corral said. “It makes the game so much slower. You know what’s coming. You pick up on their tendencies and for sure, it makes it 10 times easier. Rich Rod is very good at that.”

The system change is a complete reversal from former offensive coordinator Phil Longo, but it’s a change Corral welcomed.

“Phil was more quiet,” Corral said. “Phil was definitely more quiet. Not a lot of stuff bothered Phil, but Rich Rod, every little thing bothers him. Like, shoot, you just have to watch practice and you’ll see.

“Of course, the younger guys look to me, the guy who just got here. We’re all in this thing together. We’re a unit. We’re only as strong as our weakest link.”