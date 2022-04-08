Cruz shuts down portal overtures, picks Ole Miss

Jonathan Cruz shared a football field with Lane Kiffin before.

It was late November 2018 and Kiffin's Owls needed a win for a chance at a postseason bowl game.

Cruz's 56-yard field goal with 25 seconds left helped Charlotte spoil those chances, giving the 49ers a 27-24 win.

Cruz's next field goal, however, will make Kiffin happy. The third-year Ole Miss coach landed Cruz from the transfer portal Friday. Cruz, a Cartersville, Ga., native, kicked for four seasons at Charlotte and has one season of eligibility remaining.

"They were one of the many that reached out," Cruz said Friday afternoon. "I stopped talking to other schools once Ole Miss contacted me."

Cruz knows Kiffin's reputation as a gambler of sorts. Kiffin has famously said he doesn't like field goals. Cruz isn't offended, though. He just plans to be ready when it's his turn.

"I think that’s any head coach," Cruz said. "A lot of coaches love touchdowns. I always think about it as I'm a fourth-down QB."

Cruz was 10-for-15 last season, including a 56-yarder. He was 4-for-7 in 2020, 10-for-13 in 2019 and 17-of-22, including that 56-yarder that beat Kiffin's Owls, in 2018. Cruz said he feels comfortable on kicks of 52 yards or less.

"Wherever they put me and they trust me, I just go out there and do my job," Cruz said.

Cruz said he grew up watching Georgia football and following the Southeastern Conference. He's been watching Ole Miss from afar since Kiffin took over in 2020. He said he's excited to kick in the league he has long admired.

"It’s going to be a different crowd, for sure," Cruz said. "It’s going to be fun."

Cruz said he plans to arrive in Oxford in early June.