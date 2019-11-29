Not even 24 hours after the debilitating Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State, the coaching staff is already on the recruiting trail.

Ole Miss added a verbal commitment from 2021 George County (Miss.) wide receiver M.J. Daniels Friday morning, bringing their class total to five. Daniels, who is being recruited as a defensive back, joins three-stars Brandon Buckhaulter, Chandler Pittman, and Cameron Wright, as well as place kicker Jack Tannehill.

If George County rings a bell that’s because Daniels’ teammate, four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, is arguably the No. 1 target for the Rebels in 2020. The two are fast friends and M.J.'s commitment can only help Ole Miss with the No. 6 defensive tackle In the country.

As of now, the three-star from Lucedale, Miss. holds just two offers heading into his senior season. The other offer comes from the South Alabama Jaguars.