Daniels pulls trigger: Ole Miss adds first DB to 2021 class
Not even 24 hours after the debilitating Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State, the coaching staff is already on the recruiting trail.
Ole Miss added a verbal commitment from 2021 George County (Miss.) wide receiver M.J. Daniels Friday morning, bringing their class total to five. Daniels, who is being recruited as a defensive back, joins three-stars Brandon Buckhaulter, Chandler Pittman, and Cameron Wright, as well as place kicker Jack Tannehill.
If George County rings a bell that’s because Daniels’ teammate, four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, is arguably the No. 1 target for the Rebels in 2020. The two are fast friends and M.J.'s commitment can only help Ole Miss with the No. 6 defensive tackle In the country.
As of now, the three-star from Lucedale, Miss. holds just two offers heading into his senior season. The other offer comes from the South Alabama Jaguars.
I’m 100% committed 🔴🔵 #OleMiss @NastyWideOuts @CoachMattLuke @OleMissFB @CoachClark3 @CoachMikeMac @freddierch8— MJ (@MjDaniels11) November 29, 2019
MISSISSIPPI MADE pic.twitter.com/gs58A6C2dA
In 12 games this year for the Rebels, Daniels racked up 1,075 total yards, made 30 tackles on defense, snagged six interceptions, and scored seven total touchdowns for the 6A ball club.
The 6’1, 191-pound athlete will be asked to play safety in Oxford, but he is explosive on offense as well. His primary recruiters, defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler, love his skill set and think he will be an asset at the third level as a ball-hawking safety.
On film, his length jumps out at you. He has great instincts in coverage and can high-point the football in a one-on-one situation with relative ease. Once he forces the turnover, the natural play-making ability and return man skills turn on and he is a terror in the open field.
Since he is only a junior and already at 191-pounds, I expect him to continue to grow into his frame and become quite the defensive back prospect during his senior year.