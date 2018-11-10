FINAL | In @RebelCoachDavis first game as Rebel's Head Coach the Rebs get the Win! Four Rebels with double digit scoring led by @TerenceDavisJr with 17! Rebels force 24 turnovers in the victory! pic.twitter.com/znt1aFAp1b

OXFORD — The Kermit Davis era at Ole Miss officially began Saturday, and the Rebels are already showing some of the characteristics the hard-nosed, technically-savvy coach is known for.

Ole Miss forced 24 turnovers, shot 54.1 percent from the floor and an efficient 45.5 percent from the 3-point line on its way to an easy 90-64 win over Western Michigan.

Ten Rebels scored, including four in double-figures. Terence Davis led Ole Miss with 17 points, all coming in the first half. Breein Tyree added 14, Devontae Shuler 13 and D.C. Davis 12.

Jared Printy led Western Michigan (1-1) with 17 points. Josh Davis added 11 and 7-foot center Seth Dugan had 10.

The Rebels built a huge early lead and led by 21 at halftime. Ole Miss led by as many as 29 in the second half and never trailed during the contest.

“I was really pleased with how we started the game and with our energy level defensively,” Davis said. “I thought we played hard but we played within a concept of really trying to guard and (with) a scouting plan.”

Ole Miss (1-0) had one lapse coming out of halftime, leading to a Davis timeout and a reminder. After that, the Rebels dominated.

“Our energy level wasn’t good,” Davis said. “We weren’t guarding the right way and then all of a sudden, we started settling for perimeter shots. T.D. missed a couple of quick shots and he kind of quit guarding so we took him out. …He’s got to get to where when he’s not shot-making, he’s still going to play.

“That’s the sign of a good team though. When they got it to 14, we kind of flipped it again and really guarded. Then the ball started moving and we got more paint touches.”

Of course, the story Saturday was Kermit Davis, a Mississippi native and former Mississippi State player who was returning to his native state as a head coach after 16 years at Middle Tennessee.

“It was terrific,” Davis said. “I was nervous. I was nervous. I said it the last time. You get in a routine of 16 years of knowing exactly where everything goes when you’re making your way to the arena. Everything is the same — same security guard, same student section, everything is the same. It was a new experience today, especially when it counts. I had butterflies. It was a fun feeling for me, especially with the start we have.”

Ole Miss plays at Butler Friday.