Davis virtually navigating uncertain landscape
Davis addresses loss of spring workouts, virtual recruiting, Devontae Shuler's future, Breein Tyree's professional prospects and more.
OXFORD — Kermit Davis has been doing this coaching thing for a while now.
His body clock tells him it’s time to be on the road recruiting, lining up official visits to finish one class and sitting down with families and prospects as he begins to put the next one together.
COVID-19, of course, doesn’t listen to anyone’s clock. That means Ole Miss’ basketball coach is quarantined at home like everyone else, doing his job from an office in his Oxford house, recruiting virtually and wondering when he’ll have his team together again.
Recently, Davis was at home, having lunch with his wife, Betty, and his daughter, Ally. Togetherness had reached its apex.
“Betty and Ally have been pretty good,” Davis said, laughing. “Five or six days ago, I think I corrected Ally at lunch at the table. I never eat lunch at home, and I don’t know, it was about elbows on the tables or something and she said, ‘Mom, when is he going recruiting?’”
Each morning, Davis goes for a long walk and makes phone calls. In the afternoons, he practices casting with his fishing rod and makes more. The job goes on, even if the basketball itself has come to a screeching halt.
“Some of us probably had some good retirement dates set,” Davis said. “I think they’re all going to be moved back at the request of the wives.”
Davis, like everyone else, has no idea when quarantines will end, when life will go back to normal, but the third-year Ole Miss coach has plenty on his plate. Near the end of a disappointing 2019-20 season, Davis had talked about how much he was looking forward to spring workouts, hoping to develop a very young Rebels roster. Those workouts, of course, never came to fruition.
“Everybody’s in the same boat,” Davis said. “We’re having a virtual staff meeting today and we’re talking about that a bunch.”
Ole Miss was hoping to really get development time for freshmen Shon Robinson, Austin Crowley and Sammy Hunter, in particular.
“We really needed that,” Davis said. "We missed out. The hard part is like Sammy is in position in the Bahamas where he’s really shut down. He’s very, very limited in what he can do, so everybody’s keeping their fingers crossed that we can get everybody back to school as soon as we can.”
Ole Miss will be online-only this summer, which creates a myriad of issues for athletics departments and coaches, even if clearance is given to bring student-athletes back to campus. Davis said “in a perfect world,” his team would be back in Oxford around June 1, but he knows more is unknown than known at this point.
“I think we all hope by second semester of summer, our teams will be back on campus,” Davis said. “That’s what we’re hopeful for and that’s what we’re really trying to plan on. I really haven’t given a lot of thought to those guys not coming back to school in the summer at all. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there but I really am optimistic and hopeful that we’re going to get our teams back, hopefully, for sure, by the end of June. That would be great.”
For now, Davis is is mastering Zoom and FaceTime and other virtual methods for conducting recruiting. The Rebels are likely looking to fill one more spot on the current roster, with an eye towards future classes.
“We’ve all gotten pretty good at (virtual recruiting),” Davis said. “We’re saving a lot of money. The (athletics directors) are loving it. This week, we’d be on planes and all the kids would be on official visits. The ADs are probably saying, tongue in cheek, ‘You can’t go out and we’re seeing kids commit and we’re sure saving some money.’ As long as everybody is in same boat. I really give our video and visual people a lot of credit. We’ve got tons and tons of videos on every aspect of our campus and facilities. We take them on facility tours and virtual tours on campus and a lot of facility stuff. We’ve even started on 21s. A lot of April for us is getting out and visiting with the 21s and their families on campus. That’s something we’ll really start doing over the next three weeks — having Zoom meetings and powerpoint things with these 21s and their family members.”
One player Ole Miss apparently won’t be replacing is point guard Devontae Shuler. Shuler tested NBA waters after his sophomore season, and it was widely assumed he’d do the same this offseason However, Shuler hasn’t been sending mixed messages. Instead, he appears focused on his senior season with the Rebels.
“Devontae has just been terrific,” Davis said. “He’s doing about as good as anybody’s doing in school. He has been great. We’ve had great conversations about looking forward to next year and a leadership role and looking forward to playing with our guys. He’s given us every indication he’s looking forward to coming back and having a great senior year.”
Shuler’s decision, if there was one he even considered, likely would have been made easier by the reality that COVID-19 has killed the offseason. With a pandemic raging, there are no pre-draft camps or visits. The NBA’s Summer League is almost certainly dead in the water this summer.
“I feel bad for Breein (Tyree),” Davis said, referring to the Rebels’ two-time All-SEC guard, who completed his college eligibility last month. He’s not able to go through Portsmouth and the workouts and getting to know NBA scouts.”
Davis had hoped Tyree would benefit from an offseason similar to the one former Ole Miss guard Terence Davis enjoyed last season. Davis went from undrafted to playing a key role for the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors as a rookie.
“Guys like TD and Breein are real personal young men,” Davis said. “They’ve got a body of work that’s on film and NBA scouts come to all of our games but TD got to make impressions with how he worked out, his visits with people, how he takes coaching. All of that stuff had an effect. He went to Portsmouth and the last couple of games he graded well there. It’s a process that helps a lot of guys unless you’re a for-sure, top 10-15 pick. I hate it for Breein, but it’s the position he’s in. He has a great body of work. People have called us with interest and I still deep-down believe Breein Tyree will play in the NBA. I think he will.”