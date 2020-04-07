OXFORD — Kermit Davis has been doing this coaching thing for a while now.

His body clock tells him it’s time to be on the road recruiting, lining up official visits to finish one class and sitting down with families and prospects as he begins to put the next one together.

COVID-19, of course, doesn’t listen to anyone’s clock. That means Ole Miss’ basketball coach is quarantined at home like everyone else, doing his job from an office in his Oxford house, recruiting virtually and wondering when he’ll have his team together again.

Recently, Davis was at home, having lunch with his wife, Betty, and his daughter, Ally. Togetherness had reached its apex.

“Betty and Ally have been pretty good,” Davis said, laughing. “Five or six days ago, I think I corrected Ally at lunch at the table. I never eat lunch at home, and I don’t know, it was about elbows on the tables or something and she said, ‘Mom, when is he going recruiting?’”

Each morning, Davis goes for a long walk and makes phone calls. In the afternoons, he practices casting with his fishing rod and makes more. The job goes on, even if the basketball itself has come to a screeching halt.

“Some of us probably had some good retirement dates set,” Davis said. “I think they’re all going to be moved back at the request of the wives.”

Davis, like everyone else, has no idea when quarantines will end, when life will go back to normal, but the third-year Ole Miss coach has plenty on his plate. Near the end of a disappointing 2019-20 season, Davis had talked about how much he was looking forward to spring workouts, hoping to develop a very young Rebels roster. Those workouts, of course, never came to fruition.

“Everybody’s in the same boat,” Davis said. “We’re having a virtual staff meeting today and we’re talking about that a bunch.”

Ole Miss was hoping to really get development time for freshmen Shon Robinson, Austin Crowley and Sammy Hunter, in particular.

“We really needed that,” Davis said. "We missed out. The hard part is like Sammy is in position in the Bahamas where he’s really shut down. He’s very, very limited in what he can do, so everybody’s keeping their fingers crossed that we can get everybody back to school as soon as we can.”