JACKSON, Miss. — It was anything but a masterpiece

In fact, at times it was a performance as ugly as (forgive me if you’re sentimental about the Mississippi Coliseum) the arena it was played on.



Still, Ole Miss handled Southeastern Louisiana with ease on Wednesday night, beating the Lions, 69-47.



Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 19 points. Terence Davis added 15.



Moses Greenwood had 20 points for Southeastern Louisiana.



It’s likely a good sign for the Rebels (7-2) that they were fairly sloppy in the first half and yet still dominated Southeastern Louisiana (4-5) in virtually every statistical category.



Ole Miss held Southeastern Louisiana to 30.4 percent from the floor and 14.3 from the 3-point line in the first 20 minutes, giving the Lions fits with their 1-3-1 zone and their overall length. Ole Miss, meanwhile, committed just three turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 21-11, going to the half.



The second half was basically more of the same, as Ole Miss’ athleticism was much too much for Southeastern Louisiana.



The Lions finished with a paltry 11.8 percent from the 3-point line. Ole Miss shot 52.8 percent from the floor for the game and 46.2 percent from the 3-point line.



“We didn’t have our best stuff offensively, but I thought we guarded,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We kind of dribbled it a little too much tonight. It was a good night. The biggest thing coming to Jackson was win the game and we did that.



“Defense kind of rescued us tonight.”



Ole Miss faces Chattanooga Sunday at 5 p.m.

