Defense carries Ole Miss in win over Southeastern Louisiana
JACKSON, Miss. — It was anything but a masterpiece
In fact, at times it was a performance as ugly as (forgive me if you’re sentimental about the Mississippi Coliseum) the arena it was played on.
Still, Ole Miss handled Southeastern Louisiana with ease on Wednesday night, beating the Lions, 69-47.
Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 19 points. Terence Davis added 15.
Moses Greenwood had 20 points for Southeastern Louisiana.
It’s likely a good sign for the Rebels (7-2) that they were fairly sloppy in the first half and yet still dominated Southeastern Louisiana (4-5) in virtually every statistical category.
Ole Miss held Southeastern Louisiana to 30.4 percent from the floor and 14.3 from the 3-point line in the first 20 minutes, giving the Lions fits with their 1-3-1 zone and their overall length. Ole Miss, meanwhile, committed just three turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 21-11, going to the half.
The second half was basically more of the same, as Ole Miss’ athleticism was much too much for Southeastern Louisiana.
The Lions finished with a paltry 11.8 percent from the 3-point line. Ole Miss shot 52.8 percent from the floor for the game and 46.2 percent from the 3-point line.
“We didn’t have our best stuff offensively, but I thought we guarded,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We kind of dribbled it a little too much tonight. It was a good night. The biggest thing coming to Jackson was win the game and we did that.
“Defense kind of rescued us tonight.”
Ole Miss faces Chattanooga Sunday at 5 p.m.
Observations:
Shuler did a strong job on Southeastern Louisiana’s Marlain Veal, holding him to six points on 2-for-9 shooting. Veal was averaging 14.4 points per game entering Wednesday’s game.
Ole Miss has to be worried a bit about its low-post defense as Southeastern Conference play nears. Bruce Stevens was beaten badly on several back-cuts, resulting in easy layups for the Lions. KJ Buffen is going to have to play significant minutes against SEC teams with competent production on the blocks.
Shuler’s 3-point stroke is really nice. I remember Andy Kennedy saying Shuler would lead the SEC in scoring before he left Oxford. That was likely hyperbolic, but the sophomore can fill the bucket in a hurry and it’s obvious he’s becoming more confident in Davis’ offense. Shuler was 3-for-4 from the 3-point line Wednesday.
Terence Davis’ shot selection was very good Wednesday. He was 6-for-11 from the floor and made the only 3-pointer he took.
Blake Hinson and Dominik Olejniczak had nine points each. Stevens had six points and seven rebounds. Kermit Davis had praise for freshman Luis Rodriguez, who scored two points off the bench. The Rebels desperately need him to develop moving forward. They’re going to need to be eight- or nine-deep to survive SEC play.
Davis talked earlier in the week about wanting to play in Jackson this season to see how practical it could be in future seasons. The Rebels stayed at The Westin Jackson, visited a local children’s hospital and the coaching staff took in some local high school games. However, the arena isn’t fit for major college basketball (or anything). The facility is poorly lit. Parking is a mess. It’s simply insufficient. Still, Davis said afterwards Ole Miss officials are already planning a game in Jackson for next season.