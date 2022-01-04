Depleted Rebels determined to open SEC play at Tennessee

Ole Miss hasn't played a basketball game since Dec. 21.

Since that loss to Samford, the Rebels have had Christmas break and then reconvened to prepare for their Southeastern Conference against Florida on Dec. 29.

That game was postponed due to COViD-19 issues within the Gators' program. The Rebels (8-4) are schedule to face Tennessee (9-3 overall, 0-1 in the SEC) Wednesday at 6 p.m. (SEC Network), but COViD protocols could endanger that contest as well.

On Tuesday morning, Ole Miss had two players enter COViD protocols due to changes in CDC guidelines. Ole Miss' roster, coach Kermit Davis said, is 100 percent vaccinated but not 100 percent bolstered.

"With the CDC, you can be considered a close contact if you're not boosted even though you're vaccinated," Davis said, adding the Rebels have had two full-time assistants and four support staff members in protocols since their last game. Davis said those six people are all back, adding the virus has "kind of run through our team a little bit."

However, if the Rebels can meet eligibility requirements -- seven scholarship players and one full-time coach -- they're going to go to Knoxville and play.

"I know coaches can make some decisions, but that's one thing," Davis said. "We're going to (honor) the integrity of the game for the fans and the players who are available. We're going to try to do everything we can do to play."

Davis said on the last day in Oxford prior to the Christmas break, the school offered the booster shot to the entire team. At that time, the CDC had not implemented close-contact guidelines that required a booster shot to be exempt. Davis said "more than half" of his team has received booster shots, though some couldn't get boosted yet based on recent COViD infections.

"It is frustrating," Davis said. "We thought it was behind us. I know the variants, for young people and the people in our program who have tested for it, it's been really, really mild, mild cases. In a day or two, they felt normal again. I hate it. I hate it for the players. I hate it for the fans that we're back at it again. There are a lot of teams that are paused right now, but we're going to coach the heck out of the guys who are available every single day and just coach where your feet are. That's just what we're going to do."

Davis said only symptomatic players get tested. He said a few players had flu-like, cold-like or sinus-related symptoms in the last 6-8 days. On Tuesday, one player was symptomatic and tested positive. His roommate was vaccinated but hasn't received a booster, so close-contact protocols made him ineligible.

To make matters worse, Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner has a lower back issue and is "very questionable" for Wednesday's game versus Tennessee and might not even make the trip to Knoxville.

Tennessee suffered an SEC-opening loss at No. 19 Alabama on Dec. 29 (73-68). The Volunteers currently own the NCAA’s 39th-toughest schedule, with Power-5 wins over No. 18 North Carolina (89-72), Colorado (69-54) and No. 6 Arizona (77-73) and losses to No. 5 Villanova (71-53), Texas Tech (57-52/OT) and Alabama.

The Volunteers rely heavily on a ferocious defense, an efficient offensive operation and careful protection of the ball. They lead the SEC in assist-turnover ratio at 1.6 and assists per game at 17.9, and they also lead the conference in fewest turnovers per game at 10.9. Combined with their 17.5 turnovers forced on defense (No. 21 NCAA/No. 3 SEC), that yields the NCAA’s sixth-best turnover margin at an SEC-leading plus-6.6 per game.

The Volunteers also rank in the NCAA top-50 in steals per game (10.3), scoring margin (plus-17.1), blocks per game (5.3) and scoring defense (60.4 points per game).Tennessee is led by freshman guard Kennedy Chandler, who averages 14. points, three rebounds, 5.3 assists and two steals per game while shooting 44.4 percent overall, 37.2 percent from the 3-point line and 75 percent from the free throw line.