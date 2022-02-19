Depleted Rebels rise to occasion, rout Georgia

Sammy Hunter came off the bench to score eight points for Ole Miss. Rodriguez had six points and five rebounds.

"I thought Austin Crowley really, really ran our team and was great at the point guard spot," Davis said. "That's the best Jaemyn Brakefield. He confidently made shots and played really, really well. ...It was great for Tye Fagan to come back home and have 20 and five. I was really proud of our team. It was a much-needed road win for us."

Former Georgia guard Tye Fagan, playing against his old team for the first time, scored a game-high 20 points, adding five rebounds as well. Jaemyn Brakefield played his best game in an Ole Miss uniform, getting 19 points, four rebounds and two assists. Austin Crowley, running the point almost exclusively, had 18 points, three rebounds and five assists. Brooks had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ole Miss improved to 13-14 overall and 4-10 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia fell to a woeful 6-21 overall and 1-13 in the league.

"We've been uniquely challenged in some different ways and the flu just hit us," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "(Brooks) and Luis, they played terrific. They hadn't practiced a whole bunch the last couple of days."

Despite all of that, Ole Miss played one of its very best games of the season. The Rebels routed Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum, 85-68.

Nysier Brooks played, but he always had to know where the nearest trash can was. Luis Rodriguez wasn't as bad off as Brooks, but the flu bug definitely took a bite out of the forward from Los Angeles.

Ole Miss shot 56 percent from the floor, 43 percent from the 3-point line and 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Georgia out-rounded Ole Miss, 27-26, but the Rebels forced 13 turnovers while committing just seven, including just two in the first half.

Davis said he saw Brakefield stayed in his stance more and saw his confidence rise as shots fell. Brakefield was 7-for-8 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the 3-point line.

Davis said he told his team a story before Saturday's game, reflecting back on a loss to Ole Miss when he was the head coach at Middle Tennessee.

"One media timeout can change the way you play," Davis said. "One half of basketball, for a player or a team, can sometimes change your season or change your career. One game can. ...We were playing Ole Miss when I was at Middle and Breein Tyree was not on our scouting report. We were up really big at halftime at The Pavilion. And they started this guy, Breein Tyree, and he went crazy and we couldn't do anything with him. He scored and he defended and he was the toughest guy on the floor. We said, 'Who in the world is this guy?' and his career never stopped. So you never know. This may be the greatest start for these guys going forward. There's still a lot of basketball left. There's a conference tournament left. We've proven we can go on the road and play with the best teams in our league. We're excited about trying to finish this season and trying to get those guys healthy."

Davis had high praise for Crowley, calling his outing "fantastic." Crowley, for his part, said Saturday's performance is one he can build on moving forward.

"I want to be that guy that when you leave the gym, you know who No. 1 was," Crowley said, referring to his jersey number. "I put it on myself. I told my my mom coming into the game, 'This is a big one for me.' ...This A.C. has always been here. It's just the opportunity presented itself and I took advantage of it."

Fagan, who has been bothered by a knee issue for the past three weeks, started slow on his former home court but finished fast. Fagan was 8-for-17 from the floor and 2-for-6 from the 3-point line in 38 minutes of action.

"It was a special moment," Fagan said. "Early on in the game, I had a lot of adrenaline rushing, a lot of thoughts going through my head. So much went into this game, giving everything I had here for the longest and then feeling like I had to move on. Coming back, it was clogging my head. I ran a couple of plays wrong, overshot some shots, but eventually I settled in. My team kept us up. They were hooping. They did their thing. ...In the second half I was able to get it going. They kept feeding me."

Once the shots fell, Fagan said he thought, "Yeah, baby. It's on now."

Ole Miss travels to No. 2 Auburn Wednesday.