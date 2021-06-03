Derek Diamond ready for regional opportunity on Friday

OXFORD | Derek Diamond knew this was a possibility.

He’d heard the scuttlebutt and was aware Mike Bianco might hold Doug Nikhazy for either Southern Miss or Florida State on Saturday.

He was ready for the news. He’s been preparing for it.

“I’m fired up,” Diamond said. “I’m ready to go. It’s a great opportunity, so I can’t wait. I knew there was a shot that it might not be Doug going first. They talked to me, they talked to (Drew) McDaniel and they said it might be one of you guys, so be ready.

“We’ve been on long rest, so it’s not really something we had to really worry about. But a few days ago, the coaches told me it would be me…Get to open the thing up and play some playoff ball at Swayze. It’s going to be awesome.”

It’s also validation of Diamond’s improvement and the belief the Rebels have in him when the sophomore starts the regional opener against Southeast Missouri on Friday.

Diamond started the first seven weeks of the seven before a demotion to the bullpen because of inconsistency and struggling to get out of innings once they started to unravel.

The weeks of pitching in relief acted as a bit of a reset, as Diamond replaced Gunnar Hoglund in the rotation the day of the LSU series opener and gave up one earned run in six innings. After a week back in the pen, he’s taken over the work following Hoglund’s season ending elbow injury.

Diamond has pitched into the sixth inning two weeks in a row and done it well in all of his recent starts except for a regular season effort against Vanderbilt. He got some redemption there in Hoover, holding the Commodores to two runs in 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts.

“I think what he’s learned is to be more of himself out there,” Bianco said. “They try to keep things calm, they try to stay in the moment, and sometimes a guy like Derek, it almost goes too much to where they lose some of their aggressiveness, especially Derek being one of the best athletes on the team. He loses that aggressiveness in trying to calm himself down and stay in the moment, and sometimes that’s not a good thing.

“We’ve talked about it the last couple of weeks to be aggressive and go after them,” Bianco said. “It’s all right. Not everybody has to show the emotion Doug shows, and not everyone that’s really good does that. You’ve got to be yourself and you’ve got to be more in attack mode, and the last few weeks, he’s done that.

Bianco explained his thought process for pitching Diamond against the four seed and holding Nikhazy for day two. It was matchups, and it was a belief in Diamond’s improvement.

“At the end of the day, we want to win game one, no doubt about it, but the goal is to win the regional and to move on,” Bianco said. “We thought because of the matchups and looking at all three teams, this gives us the best opportunity to get through the first two games.

“Southeast Missouri, they’re probably the best four seed in the country. They’re playing well and have a pitcher of the year that would be an ace on any staff in Dylan Dodd. They present a lot of problems for any team, not just Ole Miss. Fortunately, we’ve got a guy like Derek that we think can handle it. He’s an ace in his own regard. He’s pitched well the last two weekends. We think he’s ready.”

Southeastern Missouri is sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference in batting average and next to last in home runs. The Redhawks are middle of the pack in doubles and walks, as well.

“He’s a very talented arm… but he has been scored on,” SEMO head coach Andy Sawyers said of Diamond. “It’s not like he throws shutouts every time out. We need to get on time with the fastball and control the zone with two strikes. He gets a lot of strikeouts out of the zone. He has the stuff to strike you out if you get to swinging north and south.

Part of Sawyers job for the weekend is setting his players’ nerves and preparing them for the environment at Swayze Field. The only comparable stadium for SEMO this season was the February series at Arkansas, but COVID regulations were still in strong effect.

“You just try to describe it for them,” Sawyers said. “We’ve been in a stadium like this. We’ve played at Vanderbilt and Kentucky, at Arkansas. They’ve seen the stadium. It’s the electricity of the people. You talk about it and tell them what they’ll be in for. Just master that and play baseball. We can’t get caught up in the event, but that’s easy for me to say.”