OXFORD — Greg McElroy believes Spencer Sanders is the favorite to be Ole Miss’ starting quarterback in September.

ESPN’s Chris Low seems to agree, having referred to Sanders as the Rebels’ signal-caller in a basketball-themed hypothetical football tournament earlier this month.

Jaxson Dart, however, disagrees.

“To be honest, I see myself as the starter,” Dart said Tuesday following Ole Miss’ fourth practice of the spring. “I had Year 1 and I kind of established myself. Now I have Year 2 and I’m getting more bonds with the guys on the team and being a leader. I feel like I’ve taken ownership of that and I’m just ready to do my job and I’m loving where I’m at right now. I expect myself to have a great spring and keep performing like I’m performing.”

Of course, it’s not Dart’s call, so until Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin declares a starter, the debate will rage on in media circles. McElroy, a former Alabama and NFL quarterback who now co-hosts a Birmingham-based radio show and serves as an ESPN college football analyst, was just the latest to pour gasoline on the proverbial fire.

“Jaxson Dart is the incumbent but I would not say he is the favorite,” McElroy said earlier this week on Always College Football. “I would think the favorite right now? Based on potential, based on upside, based on the amount of reps he’s actually gotten at the college level? I would think that Spencer Sanders, the transfer from Oklahoma State would be the favorite.

“(Sanders) is a four-year starter, first-team All-Big 12. He’s thrown for a million yards. He is probably still going to be the guy that I would expect to be under center for the Rebels next year.”

Former five-star prospect Walker Howard, who played his first season at LSU, also transferred to Ole Miss in January and is going through spring drills. Howard has four years of eligibility remaining.

Dart, who turns 20 later this spring, completed 226 of 362 passes for Ole Miss last season, a year after playing as a true freshman at USC. Dart passed for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a Rebels team that started the season 7-0 but lost five of its final six games.

Dart beat out Luke Altmyer last fall and started 12 of Ole Miss’ 13 games. Altmyer transferred to Illinois in January and is currently the favorite to be the Fighting Illini’s starter this fall. Another backup, Kinkead Dent, entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season. He’s on path to graduate from Ole Miss in May and is expected to land at Arkansas State this summer, per sources.

“Obviously, I knew that we needed quarterbacks,” Dart said. “I was the only scholarship quarterback on staff, so usually you’d like to have three or four. I just think how things shook out, it ended up being those two. I was fully aware we had to have some depth. I was aware we were going to take two.

I feel like I’ve been in a quarterback competition every year of my college career. This year is a little different than last year but my experience last year competing with Luke really pushed me and propelled me this year.”

Kiffin said the competition with Sanders and Howard has been “great” for Dart this spring.

“It’s natural not to want competition around and I certainly understand that, but I think it’s been very good for him,” Kiffin said. “He’s looked great. It’s strange to say for a returning starter, but he’s probably one of the most improved players out there. He looks better physically, mentally, everything, so I’m very excited about him so far.”

Dart said he has improved his “confidence in the system.”

“You kind of look at how Matt (Corral) was from Year 1 to Year 2 in his comfortability in the system and how he was able to operate things,” Dart said. “For me, that’s kind of what I’m striving for. I’m striving to have a big year like he did. I think my knowledge of the game, kind of getting accustomed to this area, this will be Year 2 for me living here and finding my group and my crowd, I think I’m really comfortable with where I’m at. I think a lot of that has contributed to my performance.”











