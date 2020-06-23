RebelGrove - DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge add another piece to defense in Springer

The Ole Miss football program is trying to re-establish their reputation on the defensive side of the ball with newly-hired defensive coordinators DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge. And now they have welcomed in a second transfer in as many days with the addition of Navy outside linebacker/safety Jacob Springer.

The Riverside, Mo. native signed with Navy in the 2017 class as a receiver. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder chose the Midshipmen over notable offers from Army, Colgate, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State. Springer chose to transfer to Ole Miss over notable interest from Illinois, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas, Wisconsin, UCLA among several others. At Navy, Jacob quickly made the switch to defense and thrived. The newest Rebel made 102 tackles in two years as a starter in Annapolis, collecting eight sacks, defending four passes, forcing three fumbles, and snagging two interceptions.

The former Navy linebacker said Chris Partridge contacted him and quickly made It clear that Ole Miss wanted him. “The SEC carries real weight and I’m ready to put my game on that stage,” Springer said. “I’m looking forward to playing for Coach (DJ) Durkin, Coach (Lane) Kiffin, as well as Coach (Chris) Partridge, and the rest of the staff.”

Springer was third in tackles for Navy with 70 in 2019 and earned Second-Team All-AAC honors. His best two games last season came against top-20 Notre Dame where he made 10 tackles and South Florida when he had seven tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Springer was a huge part of Navy’s defense, helping them to a 7-1 record in the AAC West, an 11-2 overall record, a Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas State, and a final ranking of 23rd.

The newest member of Durkin and Partridge's defense played a hybrid linebacker/safety position under Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. He shows a natural knack for being able to drop back in coverage and cover athletes in space, something that will almost certainly come in handy In the SEC. Also, as evidenced by his stats In his final two seasons at Navy, he has no qualms coming downhill in run support.

Springer was a key cog in Newberry’s new defensive schemes at Navy and did not disappoint, leading Navy in both tackles for loss (16) and sacks (8). His former defensive coordinator had some pleasant things to say about him after news broke that he was entering the transfer portal back in March. “Springer is a high football IQ type of guy who understands and processes things very well,” Newberry said earlier this year. “I think Springer can be a lot better. We need Springer to be more of a leader. Jacob needs to practice at a higher level. There were times when I didn’t think he played hard enough, and there were times when he was out of position.”

"This is the same type of defense I played in at Navy, so I'm ready to step in off the jump and get after it," Springer said. "I know the players there are all top athletes and I'm ready to compete."