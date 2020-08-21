Donley brings home run speed to Ole Miss' 2021 class
Speed -- true, blazing speed -- can't be coached. And speed -- true, blazing speed -- is Drew Donley's calling card. It's also what made Donley attractive to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and offensiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news