Dortch becomes Lane Kiffin's first 2022 commit
Ole Miss put the finishing touches on their 2020 Early Signing Day class, finishing with a consensus top-20 class and then defeated Indiana in the Outback Bowl last weekend to put the final details...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news