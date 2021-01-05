RebelGrove - Dortch thinks Ole Miss will "make the best me"

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss didn't take much time off after their Outback Bowl victory over Indiana, adding their first 2022 commit in George County (Miss.) athlete Marquez Dortch Monday evening. The 6-foot, 160-pound wide receiver committed to the Rebels over early offers Arkansas, Auburn, Indiana, Kansas and Mississippi State because of the "fit" that he sees in Oxford.

"I made this decision because I feel like I fit in their style of play," Dortch said. "I feel like they will make the best out of me."

Dortch noted that the Rebels' history of churning out physical receivers over the last few years played a huge part as well.

"They're known as NWO (Nasty Wide Outs)," Dortch said. "I feel like I will be able to fit that description."

Despite the slender frame, the George County athlete plays a physical brand of receiver, making plays in one-on-one situations and turning into a running back with the football in his hands in the open field.

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Partridge is Dortch's primary recruiter. And he tells me that the Rebels are recruiting him as an "athlete" right now.

As a junior, Dortch played both ways for George County alongside 2021 Ole Miss signee MJ Daniels. The newest 2022 commit has exceptional speed and acceleration in the open field which lends a hand when in coverage downfield as a safety or in man-to-man on the outside as a cornerback.

At receiver, he has a savvy game at the line of scrimmage, creating separation with quick releases and sharp cuts in and out of his breaks and at the top of his routes.

Despite his ability on defense to make plays because of his natural athleticism, I think Dortch's suddenness in space is going to give him ample opportunities on offense in Lane Kiffin's offense.

"I'll play anywhere they put me," Dortch said. "But, I think I'm better at receiver."

Dortch also mentioned how his relationship with the staff was paramount in his decision to go ahead and verbally commit early.

"They have a great coaching staff and I'm sure I'll feel at home once I'm there."

It's still early in the recruiting process, but Dortch seems to think that the Rebels are going to have a big 2021 season and 2022 recruiting class.

"I'm sure there will be plenty to join me soon."