Drew McDaniel joins rotation resurgence in shutout win over Georgia

When a team loses a first round pick in the middle of the season, starting pitching depth is an obvious storyline — one that has ballooned for Ole Miss in recent weeks as struggles have been present outside of Doug Nikhazy.

Less than 24 hours ago, Derek Diamond gave the Rebels hope with a solid-to-splendid effort that was overshadowed by a late Vanderbilt rally against the Rebels bullpen.

And on Friday, Drew McDaniel took centerstage. The sophomore threw 6.2 shutout innings with 11 strikeouts, as Ole Miss advanced to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Georgia.

Brandon Johnson (1.1innings) and Taylor Broadway (one inning) finishing things off, but McDaniel’s four-hit effort shows a potentially rejuvenated rotation with the NCAA Regional a week away.

"It's very good for our team," freshman shortstop Jacob Gonzalez said. "They've shown that the playoffs aren't too big for them. Even if they've struggled in their previous outings, they're not going to back down. They're going to keep pitching and just go out there and try to win.”

Ole Miss plays the loser of Vanderbilt and Georgia at 6:30 on Friday in an elimination game, but no matter what happens from here, Ole Miss may have options on how it uses Diamond, McDaniel and Nikhazy next weekend in a regional that will be in Oxford.

McDaniel threw 99 pitches, 68 strikes and added four ground outs to his career high in strikeouts. He had an ERA over 7 in the regular season, and consistency hasn’t been attainable, but he looked more in control

"I think more from a mental standpoint we were trying to get in attack mode," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "That's been the message for him and Derek. Quit feeling for it. Compete harder for each pitch. Today you could see it.”

Tyler Myers will start for the Rebels tomorrow.

Ole Miss hits the 40-win mark for the 10th time in school history, ninth time under Bianco and fourth time in the last five years.

Kevin Graham hit a second-inning home run for an early lead, and Gonzalez RBI singles in the third and fifth innings. Peyton Chatagnier singled in a run in the fifth, as well.

Georgia had only two at-bats with a runner in scoring position.