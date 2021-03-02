Durant is focused on four schools heading into the spring
Lake Nona (Fla.) strong-side defensive end Zane Durant isn't one for the fanfare of a top schools list, but he knows that he needs to get this show on the road."I need to have this thing figured ou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news