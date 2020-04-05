After much thought and consideration, I’ve decided to continue my basketball career at Ole Miss. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process. Excited to be a Rebel🔴🔵🔥 #hottytoddy #SECball pic.twitter.com/15edm3Vi8J

Dimencio Vaughn hasn't been to Ole Miss in six years.

He was last there on a visit during his time at Callaway High School in Jackson, Miss., where he helped lead former Ole Miss star David Sanders' team to a Mississippi state championship.

On Sunday, despite not having seen the campus or the Rebels' new basketball home in person, Vaughn committed to Ole Miss. The grad transfer gives the Rebels a full roster for now, though more changes are likely between now and the start of the 2020-21 season.

"It was time for me to move to the next level," Vaughn said Sunday from his home in New York. "They think I'm the piece to get them over the hump and to contend for an SEC championship."

Vaughn, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound wing, averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Rider last season, earning All-MAAC first-team honors. He also added 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from the 3-point line.

"I feel confident with the staff and I'm coming back to a state I know," Vaughn said.

Vaughn, who is from New York, spent a year at The Masters School in Connecticut before signing with Rider. He played in nine games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending injury. He was All-MAAC in 2017-18, averaging 16.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Vaughn had 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 2018-19.

"I'm just ready to hoop," Vaughn said. "I'm ready to compete."

Vaughn chose Ole Miss over Georgia, Connecticut and others.

"I was really just seeing who reached out to me and who didn't make me double my efforts to research them," Vaughn said, adding the lack of a physical visit "didn't play a part. It really didn't matter."

Vaughn is in New York now, quarantining and hoping he can get to Oxford this summer. He's set to graduate from Rider this spring.

"It's a frenzy here," Vaughn said. "People aren't paying attention to the news. There's nothing I can do about it. I one one day it'll end."