RebelGrove - Ealy excited for prolific role in new Ole Miss offense

OXFORD -- Growing up, one of Jerrion Ealy's favorite players was Reggie Bush.

Bush played at USC from 2003 through 2005, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005. In three seasons with the Trojans, Bush scored 42 touchdowns, dominating opponents as a rusher, receiver and returner.

Bush played 11 seasons in the NFL, helping to lead the New Orleans Saints to the Super Bowl XLIV title in February 2010.

One of Pete Carroll's assistants at USC during the Bush era was Lane Kiffin. In 2005, Kiffin was promoted to co-offensive coordinator alongside Steve Sarkisian. The Trojans' offense that season was built largely around getting the ball to Bush in space.

So when Ole Miss hired Kiffin as its new head coach in December, Ealy was pleased.

"I try to mimic Reggie a lot," Ealy said. "We've kind of got the same type builds, same playing style, so knowing Coach Kiffin was there with him and also at Alabama with Kenyon Drake and T.J. Yeldon and all of them, it was exciting to see that. He knows what he's doing and he's also got us a position coach (Kevin Smith) who knows exactly what he's doing. He knows how football is played and what we need to do to be the best group in the country."

Kiffin keeps things close to the vest as it pertains to strategy and personnel, but it's no secret Ealy is going to have a big role in the Rebels' offense this fall.

"My role hasn't really changed," Ealy said. "The objective is to get our playmakers the ball in space, and that's what we're going to do. ...That's the coaches plan for me -- get me the ball in space and put me in the best position to go out and make plays."

Last season, Ealy rushed for 722 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries. He added 20 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown.

"I want to improve as a blocker," Ealy said. "I want to be more consistent with my runs, so to speak. I left a lot of yards out there last year and I want to take full advantage of what the defense gives me."

"I was not setting up the defenders the way I wanted them set up. Instead of having the linebacker far over to the right, he'd still be playing play-side instead of overpursuing. It's just things like that -- moving around pieces. It's kind of like I'm playing chess with them now. I want to move them one way and do the opposite now."

Ole Miss defensive lineman Ryder Anderson said he's noticed a change in Ealy through the first week and a half of preseason practices.

"He can be reading his gap one second and then one cut, he's out the gate," Anderson said. "To me, it's just his elusiveness and his ability to change speeds so quickly."

Ealy has been named to several preseason All-Southeastern Conference teams this summer, but he said Wednesday he's paying no attention to accolades.

"It's not about how you start," Ealy said. "It's about how you finish. I can start on a preseason list, but if I don't end up there, it does me no good."

Ealy played baseball for Ole Miss back in the spring and was competing for playing time in March when the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of sulking, Ealy said he looked at the shutdown as a blessing.

"I'd say it's been a little over a decade since I had that long of a break," Ealy said. "So personally, I kind of enjoyed it little bit. I worked out and went home and watched TV all day. That was perfectly fine for me for 4-5 months. That was a blessing. A lot of people are looking at this like a curse. No, that was a blessing for me. I got my body time to heal and get back to 100 percent. I've never been 100 percent. This is as close to 100 percent as I've ever been. I feel great, ready to play."

Ealy learned Kiffin and Jeff Lebby's system in the summer, which is what he would've done anyway if baseball season hadn't been canceled.

"It's kind of normal for me to come over and learn the playbook during the summer," Ealy said. "It's been good. It's been really good. I like our concepts and what we've got designed for our players. I think it's going to be an exciting year for our offense."

Ole Miss opens its season Sept. 26 at home against Florida. It's a season, Ealy said, that he never doubted would happen.

"We're the SEC," Ealy said. "We love our football and we're going to play football no matter what. So I wasn't really worried about the season ending or us canceling because either way it goes, I have to work if we have a season or not. I still have to go out and perform and train. It wasn't going to change anything for me if we had a season or not. I still have to go out and train no matter what."