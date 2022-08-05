OXFORD — Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV have known each other since grade school.

In little league in the Houston area, they played against each other. Bentley played for the Eagles, Evans for the Cowboys.

They were on their way to being high school teammates before Evans transferred to a different school in the eighth grade.

Evans ended up at North Shore High School. Bentley, meanwhile, starred at C.E. King. They both matriculated to the Metroplex, with Evans signing with TCU and Bentley signing with SMU.

Now they’re both at Ole Miss, making up part of a running back room that Evans believes can be “the best in the country.”