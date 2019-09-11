On Braylon Sanders:

“You know, feeling good. He’s day to day. He’s been running more which is a good thing. It’s a little different running straight ahead versus bursting and changing speeds so I think he’ll be a game time decision but we’re certainly hopeful he’ll be able to play.”

On practice this week:

“It’s been good, good work, and we’ve talked a lot about how nothing stays the same. You get better or you get worse and the focus is to make the same jump that we did from game one to game two to week two to week three and continue to build and get better because we’re definitely a work in progress. We have to continue too get better and I think with an inexperienced team every snap you take you have that opportunity to make that step and get better.”

On the defense responding without MoMo Sanogo:

“I felt like Jacquez (Jones) kind of picked up right there and thankfully he’d played some last year and was able to step into that role. Ashanti Cistrunk has gotten some reps and practiced well. Having Lakia (Henry) is huge since he’s here and gives you more depth there.”

On SELA:

“When you watch them on tape those guys have a lot of speed and a lot of weapons offensively. They have maybe the fastest wideout we’ve seen yet. They have a transfer running back from Indiana that is very capable. They have an experienced senior quarterback who gets the ball out and is very accurate. On offense they are explosive and dynamic and will test us on the perimeter. On defense they do a lot of blitzes and moving. We have a huge challenge this week. They are going to attack us differently from our defensive side and on offense we have to be sharp and are getting the ball to the right spots against blitzes.”

On Sam Williams not having played much football in his life:

“Sam is a very talented player and again every snap he gets and experience he gets he will get better and better. He’s big and strong and fast and can make plays. The experience in getting the snaps is very key… People at different positions is hard to prepare but Stacey Andrews came off the track team, played 30 snaps and went to the NFL. You have abnormal athletes like that, that are superior athletes, and Sam is one of those guys.”