Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 11:05:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Facing adversity nothing new for 2020 South Panola ATH Janari Dean

Wwthuvwb6sxt6dcq9b5i
Russell Johnson • RebelGrove.com
@RivalsJohnson
Recruiting Analyst

Friday night was a long time coming for 2020 South Panola ATH Janari Dean. After getting called up to the varsity team as a freshman for the Tigers, it's been anything but a smooth road to success....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}