RebelGrove - Fair hopes to make decision soon, prepare for NFL

UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair entered the NCAA transfer portal this week. Almost immediately, his phone started blowing up.

"It seems like there's a new team or two every day," Fair said. "I'm just trying to sit back and enjoy the experience, take it slow."

Early after Fair entered the portal, notable Power-5 programs took notice and offered. Auburn, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ole Miss and Purdue have submitted official offers to the South Bend, Ind., native.

"Ole Miss, Auburn and Purdue are on me heavy right now," Fair said. "I am hoping to have a decision made within a week."

Rebel defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is Fair's primary recruiter and he says the plan is quite simple for him if he chose Ole Miss.

"They want me to come in and control the middle," Fair said. "They're going to move me around some but I can do it all. ...They know that."