RebelGrove - Fair hopes to make decision soon, prepare for NFL

Fair hopes to make decision soon, prepare for NFL
UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair entered the NCAA transfer portal this week. Almost immediately, his phone started blowing up.
"It seems like there's a new team or two every day," Fair said. "I'm just trying to sit back and enjoy the experience, take it slow."
Early after Fair entered the portal, notable Power-5 programs took notice and offered. Auburn, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ole Miss and Purdue have submitted official offers to the South Bend, Ind., native.
"Ole Miss, Auburn and Purdue are on me heavy right now," Fair said. "I am hoping to have a decision made within a week."
Rebel defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is Fair's primary recruiter and he says the plan is quite simple for him if he chose Ole Miss.
"They want me to come in and control the middle," Fair said. "They're going to move me around some but I can do it all. ...They know that."
The graduate transfer plans on reporting in the summer wherever he goes in order to get things rolling.
"I am ready to get training and to get my body right, "Fair said. "Whoever I choose is going to be who I think can develop me as an athlete and prepare me for the NFL. ...That's only one year away so I need to get going."
Before arriving in Birmingham, Fair signed with Indiana State before leaving for Pima Community College in Arizona. There, Fair made 144 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in two seasons.
Once he got to the state of Alabama, Fair was named Honorable Mention All-Conference USA in 2019, helping UAB finish 8th nationally in total defense. In 23 career games as a Blazer, Fair made 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.