 RebelGrove - Fair hopes to make decision soon, prepare for NFL
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 09:07:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Fair hopes to make decision soon, prepare for NFL

Zach Berry • RebelGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@Zach_Berry
Recruiting analyst at RebelGrove.com, your source for everything Ole Miss as part of the Rivals network

UAB defensive tackle Tony Fair entered the NCAA transfer portal this week. Almost immediately, his phone started blowing up.

"It seems like there's a new team or two every day," Fair said. "I'm just trying to sit back and enjoy the experience, take it slow."

Early after Fair entered the portal, notable Power-5 programs took notice and offered. Auburn, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ole Miss and Purdue have submitted official offers to the South Bend, Ind., native.

"Ole Miss, Auburn and Purdue are on me heavy right now," Fair said. "I am hoping to have a decision made within a week."

Rebel defensive coordinator DJ Durkin is Fair's primary recruiter and he says the plan is quite simple for him if he chose Ole Miss.

"They want me to come in and control the middle," Fair said. "They're going to move me around some but I can do it all. ...They know that."

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZdmUgT2ZmaWNpYWxseSBFbnRlcmVkIHRoZSBUcmFuc2ZlciBQ b3J0YWwhIFJlYWR5IGZvciBNeSBOZXh0IFBhdGjigLzvuI/igLzvuI/igLzv uI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JzcHpTSkRIVkMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9yc3B6U0pESFZDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRvbnkgTGFtYXIg RmFpciAoQFRGYWlyX18pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VEZhaXJfXy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4OTIxMjAyODc0NTcwMzQyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The graduate transfer plans on reporting in the summer wherever he goes in order to get things rolling.

"I am ready to get training and to get my body right, "Fair said. "Whoever I choose is going to be who I think can develop me as an athlete and prepare me for the NFL. ...That's only one year away so I need to get going."

Before arriving in Birmingham, Fair signed with Indiana State before leaving for Pima Community College in Arizona. There, Fair made 144 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in two seasons.

Once he got to the state of Alabama, Fair was named Honorable Mention All-Conference USA in 2019, helping UAB finish 8th nationally in total defense. In 23 career games as a Blazer, Fair made 57 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29sZW1pc3Mucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2ZhaXItaG9wZXMtdG8tbWFrZS1kZWNpc2lvbi1zb29uLXByZXBh cmUtZm9yLW5mbCIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvbGVtaXNzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJG ZmFpci1ob3Blcy10by1tYWtlLWRlY2lzaW9uLXNvb24tcHJlcGFyZS1mb3It bmZsJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8 L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK