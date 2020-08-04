RebelGrove - Fast-rising Slatten commits to Ole Miss

After much consideration and prayer I am very blessed to announce my commitment to @OleMissKermit and @OleMissMBB #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/EYW8fuG3Vv

Grant Slatten had just one offer — Tennessee Tech — for a little more than a year.

Then South Florida got involved, making for Offer No. 2.

Then Slatten’s recruiting exploded. Offers began to roll in, but one in particular caught his eye.

“I was definitely surprised,” Slatten said. “It was a surreal feeling. I called everybody in my family.”

So on Tuesday, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 190-pound shooting guard from Smyrna, Tenn., committed to Ole Miss, choosing the Rebels over New Mexico, South Florida and others.

I just prayed a lot about it, talked to my parents about it,” Slatten said. "It was a good relationship already with Coach Kermit (Davis) and Coach (Win) Case.”

Slatten’s brother, Will, played for Davis and Case for two seasons at Middle Tennessee before Davis landed the Ole Miss job and brought Case with him to Oxford.

“He told me he really enjoyed having them as coaches,” Slatten said. “He said they’re great people on and off the court and he said they’ll push me every day to get better, which is definitely something I want.”

Slatten said he wants to play the 2-guard in college but he’s more than willing and able to play any one of the three backcourt slots in Davis’ system. More than anything, Slatton is focused on getting stronger, noting that adding strength “is going to be main development in my game.

Corey Evans, a college basketball recruiting analyst for Rivals, said Slatten is “a sneaky good pickup for the Rebels. Kermit Davis lands one of the summer breakouts with a bouncy, good-sized and skilled guard.”

Slatten said he’s hoping to add to that skill set by expanding his range.

“I’m working on my outside shot, scooting back a little bit,” Slatten said. “I’m working on shooting off screens. I’m just developing a quicker, higher, faster release.”

He’s also not worrying about his senior season. Instead, Slatten is focusing on what he can control, knowing there’s a chance the offseason extends for almost another year.

“I’m just kind of rolling with the flow right now,” Slatten said. "I really hope we get to play.”

Slatten is the second commitment for Ole Miss' 2021 class, joining point guard Daeshun Ruffin.