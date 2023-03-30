OXFORD — This time a year ago, Jalen Knox had program insiders talking about how he was poised to make a major impact on the Ole Miss offense.

Knox had caught 77 passes in three seasons at Missouri before transferring to Ole Miss and sitting out the 2020 season.

Last season didn’t go as planned. Knox, an Arlington, Texas, native, was basically limited to special teams.

“I feel like I never really got the chance to just go out and focus on football,” Knox said Thursday following Ole Miss’ fifth practice of the spring. “Last year I was going through the school thing and just trying to get all my hours back. Between that and having surgery on my foot, taking a full year after not playing football, my body just wasn’t right. I really tried to lock back in and do what I could on special teams and make things happen as I could.”

A year later, Knox’s academic situation is behind him and his foot appears healed. He’s drawing first-team reps in spring practices and is seemingly poised to play a big role in the Rebels’ offense this fall.

“It’s been fun,” Knox said. “That’s the best way I can put it. Just going out there and making plays again, I feel like I don’t have anything hindering me. I’m really focused on my techniques and just going out there and playing.

“I’m an athlete, just a playmaker. If you can find a way to get the ball in my hands, I can go make something happen at any given time.”

Ole Miss is looking to replace Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo from last year’s offense. Both are NFL-bound after strong 2022 seasons.

“I feel like the table’s open for anybody who can make plays and show who can play now,” Knox said. “Every opportunity I’m getting, I’m trying to make the most of it. I’m just trying to make my money how I can.”

Knox, despite having not yet caught a pass for the Rebels, is one of the veterans in the wide receiver room, one that has been refurbished a bit this spring via the transfer portal.

“I feel like (former Louisiana Tech wide receiver) Tre Harris brings leadership. He’s a veteran. That was needed. He doesn’t say much. But he works hard and comes in. His route-running is real positive, so that’s good to see. (Former Texas A&M wide receiver) Chris Marshall is definitely going to make plays on the outside. …We’ve got a good room this spring.”