First Look: Five questions about the Louisville Cardinals

Ole Miss opens its season on September 6 at 7 p.m. CT in Atlanta against the Louisville Cardinals. Louisville is coming off a 4-7 season but returns quarterback Malik Cunningham and several key players on defense. As part of our summer preview series, here are five questions with Ty Spalding, the publisher of CardinalSports.com.

With Louisville going 4-7 in 2020, multiple coaches leaving the program and Scott Satterfield publicly apologizing after interviewing for the South Carolina job, what’s the mood around the program and what’s the big-picture situation for the Cardinals in 2021?

The South Carolina saga during the off-season was poorly handled in almost every way by Scott Satterfield. Not only did he tell the Louisville AD that he wasn't interviewing for the job, but he also said in a press conference that he will continue to seek out other opportunities closer to the state of North Carolina. With that being said, the vibes around the program are positive, and it feels like the majority of the fanbase is willing to forgive Satterfield. From what I've been told, the players are supportive of Satterfield, and the locker room is in a good place heading into fall camp. After wildly overachieving in year one, Louisville took a major step back in year two. Satterfield's third season at the helm is simply a 'show me' year. Fans and supporters of the program just want to see Louisville win games. Winning cures everything, and 8 wins would put the South Carolina blunder to rest.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham seemed to take a downturn in 2020, committing 15 turnovers that led to a No. 112 national turnover margin for Louisville. What’s the optimism for him, what does he need to do to achieve that and does he have any competition for the job?

Malik Cunningham could not hold onto the ball whatsoever last year. And it cost Louisville multiple games that were there for the taking. New quarterback coach Pete Thomas was promoted from a quality control position and he and Cunningham's relationship is really strong. All throughout the spring, the focus was on decision making, holding onto the ball, and hitting the check-down when nothing is there. The feeling around the staff is that Cunningham will bounce back, and he has taken on more of a leadership role throughout the summer workouts. There's not a ton of competition for the job, and Cunningham should be the clear-cut starter when Louisville kicks off against Ole Miss. The guy who is next in line is veteran Evan Conley, who has played plenty of snaps over the last two years.

Former Ole Miss player and now UL defensive coordinator Bryan Brown had a quality pass defense in 2020, finishing 17th nationally at 189 yards per game. Three starters are out from that secondary, but is this still the strength of the defense?

The secondary should be solid. The guy to really know in the defensive backfield is Kei'Trel Clark. Clark transferred in from Liberty prior to last season, and was phenomenal in every facet. Clark has gotten plenty of preseason recognition, and is very much a No. 1 corner. At safety, Georgia Southern transfer Kenderick Duncan will play a prominent role, and is a big, versatile safety who can play close to the line of scrimmage. At linebacker, Louisville essentially returns three starters. CJ Avery is returning for his extra year of eligibility, and has been a steady presence for several years now. Monty Montgomery is in line to start next to Avery, and is a guy who can really rush the passer. On the edge, Yassir Abdullah is a returning starter who is excellent at getting to the quarterback.

What does Louisville need to accomplish and figure out during fall camp in order to be in the best situation for the Rebels?

The position that has the biggest question mark is nose tackle. Louisville lost last year's stater, Jared Goldwire, to the NFL, and the staff has made it known that they are still trying to figure out who is going to start. Louisville has a few options at that spot, but none of the options have shown enough consistency to give you any sort of confidence. If there's a favorite to start at nose tackle against the Rebels, it's Southern Miss transfer Jacques Turner.

The start of Louisville’s season is filled with opportunity but also tough games and somewhat swing games with Ole Miss, UCF and at Florida State in the first four weeks. Is Ole Miss a game you would circle that will help determine the success of the season and what’s your early thought on how 2021 shakes out for the Cardinals?