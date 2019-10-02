Ole Miss has really struggled in the secondary this season. How capable is Vanderbilt in challenging the Rebels vertically down the field?

VU has skill players in preseason All-American tight end in Jared Pinkney and Kalija Lipscomb—a preseason first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick—and some complementary players like Cam Johnson who can make plays downfield. Quarterback Riley Neal also has a strong arm.

However, plays downfield have been scarce.

Yes, VU has inexperienced offensive line whose problems were compounded by left tackle Devin Cochran’s absence for the first three games. But even with Cochran back, the line didn’t play well last week.

There are other things. Neal has been criticized for locking on to his first receiver. The play-calling under first-year offensive coordinator Gerry Gdowski, while limited by line issues, hasn’t exactly kept defenses guessing, either.

The bottom line is that VU has underperformed and that needs to change soon.

2. John Rhys Plumlee ran for more than 100 yards against Alabama and was effective despite less than stellar passing stats. How has Vanderbilt fared against that profile of a quarterback in the past?

It hasn’t faced many, and none this year. Last year, it saw Tennessee State’s Demery Croft (nine carries, 41 yards) and Kentucky’s Terry Wilson (12-91) and that’s about it.

Here’s the bigger issue: Run, pass, it doesn’t matter, because the defense can’t stop anything anybody wants to do. VU’s back seven don’t seem to have adequate speed and have frequently been bad at angles and tackling.

So, based on what we’ve seen, there’s no reason Plumlee won’t have a big day if running him is the game plan.

3. Ole Miss has really committed itself to stopping the run this season. Vanderbilt always seems to have a running back, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn fits that profile. How's he been this season, and what's the state of the Commodores running game?

Vaughn’s not been the guy who had three 60-plus yard runs in the Texas Bowl, but he’s been pretty good. Line play hasn’t been good, and teams are justifiably loading the box because he’s Vandy’s best player.

And yet even with that, Vaughn has still averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

When Vandy got the ball with 3:10 left last week, everyone knew Vaughn was getting every touch. And even though it was 127 degrees on the field, even though it was an 11:00 kickoff, and even though Vaughn had been there for the birth of his son at 7 the night before, he delivered.

Vaughn will get the bulk of the work, but, freshman Keyon Brooks had a 61-yard touchdown run. Redshirt freshman Ja’Veon Marlow (if he can ever get healthy) offers play-making ability, too.

4. This seems like an annual question, but what's Derek Mason's job security? From afar it seems like the Vanderbilt fan buy-in is pretty low.



At most places, a coach who hasn’t had a winning season in his five seasons wouldn’t be back for a sixth.

But VU—which, starting in 1960, made strategic and conscious decisions to reduce commitment to football and hasn’t reversed course for more than short bursts since—isn’t most places, and that context is important. Since that time, VU has had two winning seasons in SEC play, those coming in 1982 and 2014.

That last season came under James Franklin. Finally, VU was dedicating financial resources to football. Then came the Brandon Vandenburg rape scandal—which humiliated the school—and university support for football vanished. A series of articles in the Tennessean, published in August 2018, laid that out for the world to see.

That going public also embarrassed the school to the point that my best sources have privately indicated things are changing for the better. But with a new AD (Malcolm Turner) taking over in February, it’ll take time.

To that: VU essentially privately acknowledged, around that time, that Mason hadn’t gotten a fair shake. It extended his contract last winter. I was told he’d get 2019 and 2020, regardless of what happens.

However, the fans aren’t buying in. VU has always had attendance issues, but I’ve never seen them to this degree. Since the start of 2016, VU fans have outnumbered opponents fans maybe 3-4 times in SEC home games. In the three home games so far, I’d estimate that 25,000 VU fans showed up—total.

I don’t know of any reason to believe that Mason’s job security has evaporated, but there’s no denying that it’s not a pretty picture right now.

5. What's Vanderbilt's injury situation and what are the couple things you believe will decide this one?

VU has really been banged up in the secondary. Starting safety Tae Daley missed the NIU game with injury and safety Frank Coppet (a preseason starter who got hurt) was re-injured last week after coming off the bench. Starting corner D.C. Williams—thought to be VU’s best corner—came out with some sort of a leg injury last week. Starting nickel Allan George also missed time with injury last week. I think George and Daley will play this week, but I’m not nearly as sure about the others.

That said, it’s fair to question how much that will hurt. VU ranks third-to-last in America in passing yards allowed per game, and fourth-from-last in yards per attempt. According to Pro Football Focus, the backups have played better than the aforementioned players.

Other starters to watch include inside linebacker Feleti Afemui (who’s played relatively well) and left guard Saige Young (who has not). Afemui didn’t play last week, and Young—who’s never healthy for long—did.

As far as what decides the game, the Commodores have to rediscover the offensive explosion that defined this team in its best moments of last season.. I don’t see VU getting a truckload of stops, so a path to Vanderbilt victory comes through winning a shootout.

Ole Miss needs to limit those plays and keep the Commodores—who’ve been disproportionately prone to three-and-outs—off the field. Using Plumlee to move the chains would be a good strategy.

Mistakes are probably a key also. VU ranks 114th nationally in penalty yards, while turnovers (a net “zero”) haven’t been a factor.