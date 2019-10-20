OXFORD – A lackluster performance on the offensive side of the ball proved too much for the Rebels to overcome in a 24-17 loss on Saturday night to Texas A&M. Ole Miss moved to 3-5 on the year and 2-3 in the SEC. They will work their way through a Week 9 bye before heading to Auburn on Nov. 2.

Here are a few observations and some notes of interest.

1. Ole Miss beat itself. Early in the third quarter, the Rebels took a 17-14 lead on the Aggies and seemingly fell apart over the ensuing three possessions. A John Rhys Plumlee fumble returned for a touchdown flipped the game. Their next possession featured a blocked 35-yard field goal and soon thereafter, Matt Corral threw his first interception since the loss against Memphis. Three trips into Texas A&M territory resulted in minus-7 points.

2. While Texas A&M is not noted for having the most potent of passing attacks, it seems as though Ole Miss and its secondary tightened up their problematic coverage in Saturday’s loss. Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond amassed 172 yards through the air, significantly less than the 300 yards per game the Rebels normally give up. Also, Devonta Evans and Austrian Robinson both recorded an interception, proving how tight the coverage was downfield. Jalen Julius had what seemed to be his best game this season as he was in the backfield a few times all the way from his free safety spot.

3. Ole Miss did, however, seem to further develop the roles of each of their three main running backs. Of course, that was something that was necessary when Jerrion Ealy left the game at halftime with flu-like symptoms.

4. Sam Williams seemed to be in Mond’s lap all evening, as he finished with 1.5 sacks against the Aggies. Williams, however, was only one part of the much improved Ole Miss pass rush. Benito Jones, while not heavy on the stat sheet, was key in causing the Aggie pocket to collapse all evening. Edge rushers such as Williams and Charles Wiley were able to take advantage. The negative plays forced by Ole Miss’s well-timed blitzes forced Texas A&M into several uncomfortable down-and-distance situations.

5. The quarterback situation is as confusing as ever. Sometimes Plumlee would start drives and finish them. Other times, it would be Corral taking the back half of Plumlee’s drives. Occasionally, Corral would get a drive just for himself. Neither had a good day throwing the ball as they combined to go 14 for 31, totaling just 155 yards through the air and no touchdowns. On the ground, it wasn’t any prettier. The two quarterbacks combined for 43 yards on 17 rushes.