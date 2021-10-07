Five Questions: Arkansas-Ole Miss with Rivals.com's Andrew Hutchinson

Ole Miss and Arkansas meet Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with each team looking to rebound from disappointing showing against top teams. Andrew Hutchinson, who covers Arkansas for Rivals.com, answered these questions in preview of the Rebels and Razorbacks.

1. Sam Pittman alluded to the moment in Athens being too big for Arkansas. How do you feel like the Razorbacks are bouncing back from last Saturday?

Well, Pittman and the players who have spoken to the media this week are saying all of the right things. They seem to be genuine in that they’ve put the loss behind them. I doubt the players would ever admit it, but Pittman told reporters after the game that the Bulldogs just physically whipped them, so I think everyone understands that Georgia is just on an entirely other level right now - similar to Alabama.

On top of that, the Razorbacks have a history of not letting one week linger into the next under Pittman. Last season, they had a victory at Auburn ripped away by a questionable call, yet bounced back with a great performance against Ole Miss. They were also soundly beaten by Texas A&M before bouncing back to beat Tennessee the next week. It wasn’t a win, but after getting blown out by Florida, they bounced back to nearly beat LSU despite being depleted because of COVID.

That’s not to say that Ole Miss won’t beat them, but if the Rebels do win, it won’t be because of a hangover from the Georgia loss.

2. Arkansas disrupted Matt Corral with the drop-eight on defense last season. Do you expect a similar game plan or some tweaks considering Corral is expecting it?

Considering the Razorbacks have already used their 3-2-6 defense against the likes of Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia, I fully expect them to do the same against Ole Miss. However, Pittman has already said they can’t just line up and do the same things they did last year. He obviously didn’t go into specifics, but said they’d have some wrinkles on defense Saturday.

It’s also worth mentioning that last year’s starting corners were a two-star true freshman (Khari Johnson) and a redshirt freshman walk-on (Hudson Clark). Arkansas was without shutdown corner Montaric Brown, a former four-star recruit who has an NFL future, because of a concussion and LaDarrius Bishop, another former four-star recruit, hadn’t moved from nickel to corner yet. Those are the two starters now, with Clark - now on scholarship - rotating with Bishop.

3. It's a bit of a homecoming for KJ Jefferson on Saturday. How do you evaluate him so far this season and how much will his feet playing into the outcome of the game?

Jefferson has far exceeded my expectations this season and is a big reason why the Razorbacks started 4-0 with wins over Texas and Texas A&M. He still struggles with accuracy on some shorter throws, but he throws one of the best deep balls in the country and his legs are a major weapon.

We haven’t seen a quarterback as mobile as him at Arkansas since Matt Jones in the early 2000s. That wasn’t unexpected because it was a relatively low bar to clear, but he’s been even more effective as a runner than Pittman expected. Checking in at 245 pounds, he’s a physical runner. He has plenty of speed, but will also run you over. It also helps that he’s done a nice job reading the RPOs, which opens up other aspects of the offense.

I don’t think he’s an All-SEC guy yet, but I think he’s shown enough as a redshirt sophomore/first-time starter to be excited about the future with him running the offense.